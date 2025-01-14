13 Underrated Brunch Dishes Without Eggs

When you think of brunch foods, it's only natural that eggs are among the first to come to mind. Eggs have been enjoyed for breakfast as far back as Ancient Rome and have gone on to become a breakfast staple in many a household. They probably find their way onto your brunch menus as well, whether in the form of quiches, frittatas, scrambled eggs, or even French toast. Eggs are so central to the meal, in fact, that it might be hard to imagine enjoying a morning mealtime without them — so what should you make when eggs are excluded from the menu?

Advertisement

There's a number of reasons it might be a good idea to leave eggs off of your brunch menu. Maybe you're entertaining a guest who's allergic to them, or your friend is vegan, or the ever-increasing price of eggs has you looking elsewhere to satisfy your morning hunger. Lucky for you, there's a whole slew of brunch meals that don't require eggs (and no, I'm not just talking about fruit bowls). Examples include yogurt, oatmeal, and even baked goods made with an egg substitute, so you have plenty of options to feed a crowd without cracking any shells — here are 13 of our favorites.