The Best Additions To Give Classic Shrimp And Grits A Kick

An old-fashioned shrimp and grits recipe is as classic and comforting as a meal can get, but even a reliable standard warrants a bit of an upgrade now and then. Think of a basic shrimp and grits recipe as a type of canvas your culinary whims can rest upon. The dish can be served simply with a side salad or be doled out with honey sage skillet cornbread for a feast that will leave no crumbs behind. For those hurried and uninspired days when you simply can't muster any sort of creative prowess in the kitchen, however, we spoke to chef Art Smith from Reunion in Chicago for easy, quick ways to bump up the flavor on this sturdy meal. With a simple spoonful of seasonings or drizzle of sauce, you can be well on your way to serving up and enjoying a delicious meal made with little fuss.

"You can't go wrong with ancho chile for a little kick," Smith helpfully suggests. Ancho chile is made from poblano peppers and offers just enough flavor to keep recipes interesting without bowling over unsuspecting diners with heat. Not only can ancho chile add taste, the quick inclusion can punch up the aromatic attraction of a dish as it builds layers of an approachable earthiness. For the heat adverse and cooks working in kitchens devoid of all things spicy, Smith offers alternatives.