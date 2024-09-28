The Best Additions To Give Classic Shrimp And Grits A Kick
An old-fashioned shrimp and grits recipe is as classic and comforting as a meal can get, but even a reliable standard warrants a bit of an upgrade now and then. Think of a basic shrimp and grits recipe as a type of canvas your culinary whims can rest upon. The dish can be served simply with a side salad or be doled out with honey sage skillet cornbread for a feast that will leave no crumbs behind. For those hurried and uninspired days when you simply can't muster any sort of creative prowess in the kitchen, however, we spoke to chef Art Smith from Reunion in Chicago for easy, quick ways to bump up the flavor on this sturdy meal. With a simple spoonful of seasonings or drizzle of sauce, you can be well on your way to serving up and enjoying a delicious meal made with little fuss.
"You can't go wrong with ancho chile for a little kick," Smith helpfully suggests. Ancho chile is made from poblano peppers and offers just enough flavor to keep recipes interesting without bowling over unsuspecting diners with heat. Not only can ancho chile add taste, the quick inclusion can punch up the aromatic attraction of a dish as it builds layers of an approachable earthiness. For the heat adverse and cooks working in kitchens devoid of all things spicy, Smith offers alternatives.
You don't need much to spice up your life
If you're reluctant to dump chile powder into your shrimp and grits meal, Art Smith recommends reaching for a different kind of seasoning. "Old Bay or hot sauce always does the trick," he says. A spoonful of that zesty blend is frequently found in East Coast seafood recipes, and the ready-made version is all that is needed to turn up flavor dials on a simple dish. Even if you don't have it stocked and ready to go in your kitchen cupboards, you can make your own Old Bay seasoning and adjust the ingredients to suit your palate.
Lastly, should time have gotten the best of you and you find yourself with plain-looking plates to set upon the dinner table, a fast squeeze of your favorite sauce can be the finishing touch your meal needs. Whether you prefer reaching for sriracha, chili crisp, or a sweeter hot sauce to dress up your dishes, an easy drizzle can turn an average presentation into a more flavorful dish. If you're not a hot sauce lover, give yourself permission to experiment with other kinds of flavored sauces — barbecue sauce, soy sauce, or a tomato-based sauce can help convert your shrimp and grits into a more interesting experience. When seafood is paired with the right kind of grits, you're in for a satisfying meal that is finger-licking good.