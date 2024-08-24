How To Enhance The Smokiness Of Salmon To Give Your Breakfast Bolder Flavors

Smoked salmon is an iconic classic, and, when paired with your breakfast of choice, you have a delicious protein-packed way to start the day. If you want to get as much of that smoky flavor into your breakfast as possible, try sauteing the salmon with sliced onions first.

Thanks to the curing process, smoked salmon is usually safe to eat as-is, but by adding heat, you can enhance the taste. Tossing the salmon into a hot skillet liquefies the fat molecules that store the flavor compounds. In a liquid state, the fat can more easily coat the taste buds, enhancing the flavor. In this case, you're also allowing the onions to cook with the salmon's oil, further enhancing the smoky taste.

To try this for yourself, start by heating butter in a skillet and adding finely chopped or sliced onion. Once the onions are slightly translucent, add the smoked salmon and saute on medium heat until you get everything to your preferred doneness. Just note that the longer you cook the two together, the greater the smoky taste will be.

This technique works best for adding into a hot dish like an omelet or scrambled eggs where the flavor will further spread. But you could also use the salmon onion saute as a stand-alone topping for something like British bistro smoked salmon avocado toast.