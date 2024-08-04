Upgrade Biscuits And Gravy By Turning It Into A Casserole
Any day that begins with biscuits and gravy is one that's off to a great start. The classic dish is truly the perfect combination of fluffy and savory warmth and comfort in every delicious bite. From something as simple as adding fresh herbs to your sausage gravy to enhance the taste, to letting your empanada press do the heavy lifting for a gravy-filled biscuit, there are a myriad of fun ways to elevate your biscuits and gravy to the next level of satisfaction. One of the easiest upgrades is to turn your biscuits and gravy meal into the ultimate casserole. It will save you time, feed plenty of people, and provide incredible options to customize your meal.
Biscuits and gravy casserole works especially well because it takes the guesswork out of assembling your ingredients separately by combining everything into one convenient and very tasty dish. The heartiness of the two titular ingredients is further amplified in a casserole style with the addition of eggs and cheese. Starting off with a basic biscuits and herbed sausage gravy recipe, you've got a simple way to transform an already great dish into a beloved treat that you'll want to make over and over.
Making the perfect biscuits and gravy casserole
The process of layering a biscuits and gravy casserole is both easy and fun, inviting your favorite additions of flavors to customize the dish to suit your tastes. The base layer of biscuit dough should be put down first, on top of which you'll add sausage, eggs, and cheese before popping everything in the oven to bake. You can get creative with your cheese choices, for example, by using a spicy pepper jack or a smoky gouda. You can also change up your sausage selections with a chorizo or longaniza in lieu of the standard pork breakfast sausage if you're looking to play around with the flavors.
When making a biscuits and gravy casserole, you'll want to use the best base ingredients possible while having enough to fill a casserole dish. As such, you'll likely want to use a store bought brand of canned biscuits to streamline preparation. You can also use canned gravy and add crumbled pieces of sausage as well as your favorite herbs and spices to amp up the flavors and texture. For cheeses, you can purchase them pre-shredded or grab your favorite block and a grater. The whole thing takes less than an hour maximum and yields a rewarding and delicious meal that will have your entire table clamoring for seconds and thirds.