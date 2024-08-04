Upgrade Biscuits And Gravy By Turning It Into A Casserole

Any day that begins with biscuits and gravy is one that's off to a great start. The classic dish is truly the perfect combination of fluffy and savory warmth and comfort in every delicious bite. From something as simple as adding fresh herbs to your sausage gravy to enhance the taste, to letting your empanada press do the heavy lifting for a gravy-filled biscuit, there are a myriad of fun ways to elevate your biscuits and gravy to the next level of satisfaction. One of the easiest upgrades is to turn your biscuits and gravy meal into the ultimate casserole. It will save you time, feed plenty of people, and provide incredible options to customize your meal.

Biscuits and gravy casserole works especially well because it takes the guesswork out of assembling your ingredients separately by combining everything into one convenient and very tasty dish. The heartiness of the two titular ingredients is further amplified in a casserole style with the addition of eggs and cheese. Starting off with a basic biscuits and herbed sausage gravy recipe, you've got a simple way to transform an already great dish into a beloved treat that you'll want to make over and over.