Give Biscuits And Gravy A Makeover With Your Empanada Press
There's no Southern breakfast staple that makes the mouth water quite like biscuits and gravy. Composed simply of fluffy southern biscuits and sausage gravy, this meaty, messy, savory, creamy love letter to carbs and protein is a truly wonderful way to kickstart your morning. While this incredible combination of flavors and textures lacks nothing, we can't deny that it's in our nature as humans to at least attempt to improve upon perfection. This has been achieved successfully throughout history with a plethora of variations on mouthwatering meals from the cronut to the fried chicken and waffle slider. Now, biscuits and gravy has transformed into something even more magnificent while at the same time becoming easier and less messy to put together. The masterpiece makeover at hand is essentially a cross between the classic dish and the beloved hot pocket, and you can recreate it at home with the help of your empanada press.
Stuffed biscuits and gravy is a creation that brings all of the tastes and textures of the original recipe to a portable, handheld treat. You can craft it from your favorite recipes for biscuits and gravy, and then it can be baked or even air fried to delectable perfection. This method works because the bready biscuit dough is solid enough to hold in all the cooked filling. It's a simple recipe to put together, but a few tricks that will make a big difference to the ease and success of your biscuits and gravy empanadas.
Chilling the filling is non-negotiable
To make stuffed biscuits and gravy with your empanada press, the first step is to chill your cooked sausage gravy. Chilling the gravy helps keep it from seeping out during cooking and makes it easier to scoop into the dough. For the quickest chill, use an offset spatula to spread the gravy into an even layer on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Pop the sheet into the freezer for 20-30 minutes until the gravy is cool to the touch and stays in a ball when scooped.
Once the gravy is prepared, flatten out your biscuits so they'll fit into the empanada press. If they immediately shrink back to their original size, allow them to rest for about 5 minutes before trying again. Use a tablespoon to scoop about 2 tablespoons of the firm gravy into the press in the center of the biscuit. Brush the edges of the biscuit lightly with water to help with sealing. Then, fold the empanada press over to form a half-moon shape, pressing the edges firmly to seal them. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.
Place the biscuits and gravy empanadas onto a large baking sheet and brush each one lightly with an egg wash for a golden brown finish. Place them into an oven that's been preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 12-15 minutes until the biscuits have browned on the bottom and edges. Allow your breakfast empanadas to cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.