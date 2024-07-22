Give Biscuits And Gravy A Makeover With Your Empanada Press

There's no Southern breakfast staple that makes the mouth water quite like biscuits and gravy. Composed simply of fluffy southern biscuits and sausage gravy, this meaty, messy, savory, creamy love letter to carbs and protein is a truly wonderful way to kickstart your morning. While this incredible combination of flavors and textures lacks nothing, we can't deny that it's in our nature as humans to at least attempt to improve upon perfection. This has been achieved successfully throughout history with a plethora of variations on mouthwatering meals from the cronut to the fried chicken and waffle slider. Now, biscuits and gravy has transformed into something even more magnificent while at the same time becoming easier and less messy to put together. The masterpiece makeover at hand is essentially a cross between the classic dish and the beloved hot pocket, and you can recreate it at home with the help of your empanada press.

Stuffed biscuits and gravy is a creation that brings all of the tastes and textures of the original recipe to a portable, handheld treat. You can craft it from your favorite recipes for biscuits and gravy, and then it can be baked or even air fried to delectable perfection. This method works because the bready biscuit dough is solid enough to hold in all the cooked filling. It's a simple recipe to put together, but a few tricks that will make a big difference to the ease and success of your biscuits and gravy empanadas.