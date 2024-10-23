The Boozy Way To Upgrade A Boring Bowl Of Oatmeal

We are here to tell you that yes, you can enjoy bourbon at breakfast. While it's probably a better move to pep up this weekend's brunch as opposed to a mid-week pre-work breakfast, stirring bourbon into your bowls can offer that rich layer of taste your morning oatmeal has been missing. Moreover, splashing the boozy inclusion into your oatmeal recipes couldn't be easier to master, regardless of whether you are whipping up Tasting Table's cinnamon apple baked oatmeal recipe or stirring a steaming pot on the stovetop.

Plus, adding bourbon to oatmeal makes for an easy-to-customize addition that can have you matching tasting notes of your bourbon bottle with the accoutrements you add to your dished out bowls of oatmeal. Highlight notes of caramel and vanilla with garnishes of cinnamon and candied walnuts, or play up malty and wheat notes of flavor with fine shavings of dark chocolate and drizzles of Nutella. The fruity notes in bourbon also shine when juxtaposed with blueberries, blackberries, or any other fruit you might toss in your oatmeal.