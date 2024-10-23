The Boozy Way To Upgrade A Boring Bowl Of Oatmeal
We are here to tell you that yes, you can enjoy bourbon at breakfast. While it's probably a better move to pep up this weekend's brunch as opposed to a mid-week pre-work breakfast, stirring bourbon into your bowls can offer that rich layer of taste your morning oatmeal has been missing. Moreover, splashing the boozy inclusion into your oatmeal recipes couldn't be easier to master, regardless of whether you are whipping up Tasting Table's cinnamon apple baked oatmeal recipe or stirring a steaming pot on the stovetop.
Plus, adding bourbon to oatmeal makes for an easy-to-customize addition that can have you matching tasting notes of your bourbon bottle with the accoutrements you add to your dished out bowls of oatmeal. Highlight notes of caramel and vanilla with garnishes of cinnamon and candied walnuts, or play up malty and wheat notes of flavor with fine shavings of dark chocolate and drizzles of Nutella. The fruity notes in bourbon also shine when juxtaposed with blueberries, blackberries, or any other fruit you might toss in your oatmeal.
Dig into a boozier breakfast
To bake a batch of boozy oatmeal — handy for slow days of weekend meal prepping or for mornings you don't want to stand in the kitchen — simply whisk your oatmeal ingredients like two cups of oats, salt, cinnamon, vanilla, butter, cream, milk, nuts, and fruit, and add about one quarter cup of bourbon to the mix. You can bake this assembly at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the top of your casserole dish or cast iron pan of oatmeal is golden brown and firm. Prior to serving, you can garnish plated bowls with dollops of homemade honey whipped cream, extra handfuls of nuts and chopped fruit, or generous drizzles of maple syrup to build the breakfast of your dreams.
You can't go wrong here, so feel free to experiment with your creations. Perhaps you may even want to tuck a splash of bourbon into your jar of fall fruit and cocoa overnight oats for added incentive to start your day.