What Is A Clod Roast, And Is It As Expensive As A Chuck Roast?

In an episode of the Destination America show "BBQ Pitmasters," the judges gave the contestants 10 hours to cook a 20-pound clod roast. As the pitmasters sweated and stressed, one judge harrowingly remarked, "The beef shoulder clod I think is an ultimate challenge because there are so many different muscles within it."

Advertisement

If you've never worked with it before (and chances are the average home cook probably hasn't), the clod roast comes from the beef chuck — a large cut from the primal of the steer. The two main sub-primal cuts of the beef chuck are the chuck roast and the clod roast. Chuck roast (aka pot roast or chuck roll) comes from the back shoulder, specifically the long section of meat between the ribs and backbone. Chuck roast is a large cut, clocking in at roughly 20 pounds and rippled with rich marbling.

Clod roast (aka arm or shoulder roast) is a leaner cut than chuck roast, also weighing around 20 pounds. Clod roast is the part that forms the cattle's outer shoulder bulge, making it even more muscular and tough than the chuck roast. Chuck roast may already be a budget-friendly cut, but clod roast tends to be even less expensive due to the time-intensive cooking it requires and its leanness. At H-E-B, clod roast is priced aty $4.49 per pound, while chuck roast costs $6.21 per pound. That extra cooking time can be oh-so worth it to spare your grocery budget without compromising on hearty flavor.

Advertisement