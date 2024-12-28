Alton Brown's 5-Day Method For Seasoning Rib Roast

A tender, juicy, flavorful roast can be the perfect centerpiece of a family holiday meal. It can be prepared with all kinds of spices and ensures there's plenty of food to go around. To get a holiday roast perfectly seasoned for the holiday season celebrity foodist Alton Brown recommends giving it plenty of time to sit and allow flavor to develop.

For top-notch holiday roasts, Brown seasons his rib roast for nearly a week before it hits the oven. "I completely encrust the thing with salt and cracked pepper for at least five days before I cook it," Brown tells Tasting Table in an exclusive interview. Once the cut is coated, you'll need something to cover it that's permeable, but not too porous. For Brown, the natural choice is cheesecloth. "I can pull out as much extra moisture as possible, without actually drying the surface too much," he says.

For the "Good Eats" star, holiday classics like roast are about tradition, togetherness, and tasty food, so it's important to get them just right. His 5-day seasoning method for rib roast is known as dry curing, which helps pull moisture out of meat and concentrates its flavor along with the flavor of the seasoning.

