Alton Brown Tells Us His Best Holiday Cooking Tips, Tricks, And Hacks - Exclusive

Alton Brown has cooked many things throughout his nearly 30-year career as a recipe developer, author, and television personality. Yet, when Tasting Table recently sat down for an exclusive interview with the "Good Eats" guy, one thing was clear: Brown has a special reverence for the foods we commonly encounter around the holidays.

The pantheon of common American seasonal dishes — turkey, rib roasts, all the fixins' — can incite salivation for basically the entire human race. To Brown, these foods are more than a delicious bite. Speaking with us just ahead of the release of his new book, "Food for Thought," and an upcoming live tour, it is clear that the potential for ritual, sanctity, and intention is a key component to the taste of the food itself. "This is Holy Grail-level stuff," Brown says, "So, I put up a lot of attention into that."

If paying attention and taking your time are not the core ingredients of your holiday meals, then it's time to add them to the grocery list. Once you've done so, Alton Brown has some thoughts on what you should do next. In some instances, guidance from the "Iron Chef" host makes a time-consuming dish faster. In others, it's all about getting to use more of the culinary tools at your disposal. (Bonus points if your smoker was a past Christmas present.) In all of Alton Brown's tips, tricks, and hacks for holiday cooking, the true gift is, as always, culinary exploration.

