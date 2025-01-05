The Hands-Down Best Bagel Brand For Gluten-Free Foodies
Just because gluten has to be removed from your diet doesn't mean you can't enjoy chowing down on a bagel smothered in mashed and seasoned avocados. Unfortunately, some gluten-free products have established a negative reputation for these kinds of recipes. Thankfully, we have plenty of bakers determined to prove that you can, indeed, bite down on a satisfying bakery item that is made sans gluten.
Admittedly, pre-made bagels are often smaller than fresh bagels so that they can be easily tossed into a toaster and heated up to eat. Though store-bought varieties may struggle to match a freshly-made version, we have found one brand that is well up to the task. Leading our lineup of ranked gluten-free bagels is Little Northern Bakehouse. These beauties of bagels are thick, dense, and incredibly satisfying to tuck into. The plain bagels offer a subtle toasty flavor and are soft and fluffy, offering the perfect vehicles for quick swipes of cream cheese, layers of vegetables, melted slices of cheese, strips of smoked salmon, or crispy pieces of bacon.
All the flavor and texture minus the gluten
Gluten-free and certified, Little Northern Bakehouse is committed to using plant-based ingredients that lack GMOs and many common allergens. Made from a gluten-free flour blend composed of brown rice flour, potato, and corn starches, and modified tapioca starch, the recipe for these satisfying treats also includes psyllium husk, baking powder, pea hull fibre, salt, cellulose gum, rice bran, modified cellulose, yeast, cultured cane sugar, and enzymes. The result is a finished product that leaves no bagel craving unsatisfied.
In addition to plain gluten-free bagels, the company has a lineup of flavored bagels so you can mix and match toppings for your snacks and morning treats. Blueberry, cinnamon raisin, and everything bagels give gluten-free shoppers a variety to choose from. With plenty of rave reviews posted online, it is no wonder that many shoppers are buying six packages of the bagels in one go. Little Northen Bakehouse's gluten-free plain bagels can also be stashed in the freezer so that you have a gluten-free ingredient at the ready when those bagel cravings do strike.