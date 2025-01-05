The Hands-Down Best Bagel Brand For Gluten-Free Foodies

Just because gluten has to be removed from your diet doesn't mean you can't enjoy chowing down on a bagel smothered in mashed and seasoned avocados. Unfortunately, some gluten-free products have established a negative reputation for these kinds of recipes. Thankfully, we have plenty of bakers determined to prove that you can, indeed, bite down on a satisfying bakery item that is made sans gluten.

Advertisement

Admittedly, pre-made bagels are often smaller than fresh bagels so that they can be easily tossed into a toaster and heated up to eat. Though store-bought varieties may struggle to match a freshly-made version, we have found one brand that is well up to the task. Leading our lineup of ranked gluten-free bagels is Little Northern Bakehouse. These beauties of bagels are thick, dense, and incredibly satisfying to tuck into. The plain bagels offer a subtle toasty flavor and are soft and fluffy, offering the perfect vehicles for quick swipes of cream cheese, layers of vegetables, melted slices of cheese, strips of smoked salmon, or crispy pieces of bacon.