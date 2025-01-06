The Exact Temperature Nespresso Coffee Is Brewed At (And Why)

The saying goes, "If you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen." But, by coffee quality standards, finding the correct point on the thermometer is much more important. In other words, if you can't brew at the correct temperature, just throw away the cup. For Nespresso machines, perfection means achieving 83 to 86 degrees Celsius for the Original line and roughly 78 degrees Celsius (it can very within five degrees) for Vertuo machines. Interestingly, this is substantially lower than the industry average (90 to 96 degrees Celsius, or 194 to 201 degrees Fahrenheit). The Nespresso website specifies that the reason for this is its cups are designed for brewing and enjoying immediately.

Its approach is great for dodging bitter notes and wields more control than a kettle alone. "This ensures optimal extraction of the coffee aromas without burning the coffee," Nespresso explains of its strategy. "It also makes sure that you are able to enjoy your coffee right away." It's tempting to mess around with the drink's temperature, especially when accustomed to a hotter cup. But don't make this common Nespresso machine mistake and waste time preheating your water. Besides, higher temperatures risk over-extraction. The heat draws too much flavor into your cup, creating an over-powering taste. Instead, trust in Nespresso's precise brewing calculations to produce consistently extracted coffee. Balance is key; nobody wants unpredictable results — especially when bleary-eyed at the crack of dawn.

