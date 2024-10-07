The Common Nespresso Machine Mistake That's Wasting Your Time
Coffee purists know that one of the most essential tips to brewing a perfect cup of joe is maintaining the correct water temperature. After all, you need to hit that sweet spot to release the full flavor from the ground coffee beans. Too cool, and the brew will turn out flat. Too hot, and it might end up tasting burned. Naturally, you might think you should help your chosen Nespresso machine (like the popular Nespresso Vertuo Plus by De'Longhi) by heating the water before you pour it in. But not so fast! This machine has been engineered to do almost all of the work for you, so you can literally chill out and let it do its job.
There's nothing in the product instructions about pre-heating water. Instead, the manufacturer tells you that pressing the hot water button will automatically heat it to 185 degrees Fahrenheit — which is precisely where you want it, and you never have to check the temperature. If you're a Nespresso fan, you've probably chosen this machine in part because it's so fast and easy to use, so you may as well lean into that convenience and save yourself the trouble of doing extra, time-consuming work like heating water.
Tips for a better Nespresso brew
Preheating the water for your Nespresso machine may be a no-no, but there are several other steps you can take to enhance your coffee-sipping experience. First, always start with fresh ingredients, including your preferred Nespresso pod flavors. Keep an eye on the best-before date, and, if in doubt, press gently on the foil top to check your Nespresso pods' freshness. You're looking for a little resistance, which is a sign that the coffee within is still good. If it sags, it's probably past its prime. It's also best to use filtered water so you can remove any mineral or chemical tastes that could add off-flavors or spoil the mouthfeel of the coffee.
Using filtered water will also help keep your machine clean, preventing hard water scale from building up inside of it. But even with filtered water, you should avoid making one of these common Nespresso machine mistakes by cleaning it regularly. This includes rinsing out the tank and drip tray with soapy water, and soaking the milk frother if you have one. Be sure to remove the old Nespresso pods immediately after every brew, too. In the dark, damp confines of the pod tank, mold and other microbes can grow, and you don't want them anywhere near your morning cuppa! Lastly, don't be afraid to experiment with the settings. It's never been easier to fine-tune the perfect cup for you.