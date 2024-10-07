The Common Nespresso Machine Mistake That's Wasting Your Time

Coffee purists know that one of the most essential tips to brewing a perfect cup of joe is maintaining the correct water temperature. After all, you need to hit that sweet spot to release the full flavor from the ground coffee beans. Too cool, and the brew will turn out flat. Too hot, and it might end up tasting burned. Naturally, you might think you should help your chosen Nespresso machine (like the popular Nespresso Vertuo Plus by De'Longhi) by heating the water before you pour it in. But not so fast! This machine has been engineered to do almost all of the work for you, so you can literally chill out and let it do its job.

There's nothing in the product instructions about pre-heating water. Instead, the manufacturer tells you that pressing the hot water button will automatically heat it to 185 degrees Fahrenheit — which is precisely where you want it, and you never have to check the temperature. If you're a Nespresso fan, you've probably chosen this machine in part because it's so fast and easy to use, so you may as well lean into that convenience and save yourself the trouble of doing extra, time-consuming work like heating water.