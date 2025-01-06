The Important Rule To Remember When Pairing Beer With Chocolate

Beers are crafted all over the world, and connoisseurs pair different beers with everything from cheese boards to the complex flavor profiles of whiskey. With certain wines, chocolate is an exquisite pairing, but chocolate and beer might not be a pairing that immediately comes to mind. The two are an ideal match, as we learned from Rich Higgins, certified sommelier and former brew master. Higgins is also a master cicerone, the highest level of certification for a person who has proven their superb tasting ability and an encyclopedic knowledge of beer. He shared with Tasting Table his expert opinion about which beers pair the best with different types of chocolate. "It's tempting to focus first on fun flavor combinations (for example, milk chocolate plus the tangerine-y aromas of a pale ale)," Higgins told us, "but actually the most important consideration is matching sweetness levels."

An important rule to remember is to go with a beer that's as sweet as the chocolate because a sweeter chocolate will make the beer taste watery and bitter. So your favorite pilsner or West Coast-style IPA wouldn't be an especially tasty choice. For dark chocolate, Higgins recommends savory beers, like stouts and porters or a German schwarzbier ("black beer"), which "bring their own toasty, chocolatey and coffee flavors to the party." But if dark chocolate isn't your thing, milk chocolate's caramel flavors pair well with an amber-colored beer's nutty and toffy flavors.