How To Pair Whiskey With Beer For The Best Flavor Profiles
Whiskey and beer have been paired for together over six centuries, and arguably the most famous pairing is the boilermaker. Its origins are contested, but it's definitely been gulped back since the 1800s. Today, the variety of whiskeys and beers available all over the world is staggering, as distillers and breweries seem to introduce new variations non-stop. Despite the plethora of choices, not all whiskeys and beers are created equal and their taste profiles might clash when paired. Tasting Table consulted with Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and creator of @urbanbourbonist on Instagram, for his advice on pairing whiskey and beer. "The best way to pair beer and whiskey is by matching or complementing their flavor profiles," Blatner said. "Think of them as dance partners — one leads and the other follows."
For example, a rich, malty beer matches the depth of flavor of a similarly robust whiskey. "Malty beers with caramel or toffee notes pair beautifully with bourbons that showcase similar sweetness and oak," he explained. He also suggests going in the opposite direction by pairing a bold beer with a lighter and sweeter whiskey "to highlight different dimensions." Blatner offered specific recommendations for pairing the right whiskey with the right beer.
Lagers and ales pair well with lighter whiskeys
Lagers and ales are two of the most popular beers, and they pair nicely with lighter, approachable whiskeys, like wheated bourbons or even Irish whiskeys. There's a difference between bourbon and rye in taste and how they're produced, and to distill a wheated bourbon, wheat is used in the mash instead of rye (a key ingredient in bourbon), which makes the bourbon smoother and sweeter. "A lager's crispness," Chris Blatner explained, "complements the soft sweetness of something like Maker's Mark Bourbon or Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat." When it comes to an ale, Blatner suggests that "an ale's toasty malt [that] pairs nicely with an American single malt whiskey, like something from Westward Whiskey or Virginia Distillery."
American single malt whiskey shouldn't be confused with a single malt Scotch. Both are similar in that they are both distilled from malted barley without the addition of other grains, as is the case with blended whiskey, and although American single malt whiskey and single malt Scotch must be oak-barreled, Scotch is distilled in copper pots. However, depending on the region in Scotland where the whiskey is made, it can have a bold flavor that would overpower an ale.
Pair an IPA with a rye whiskey
"IPAs can be tricky," Chris Blatner said, "but rye whiskey is their perfect partner." There are ten styles of IPA, each with its own characteristics. IPA is the acronym for India Pale Ale, which hearkens back to the 1700s when Great Britain preserved beer for sea voyages to colonized India by adding extra hops. IPAs are known for their higher alcohol content, strong hops flavor, and somewhat bitter taste, which some brewers tone down with other citrus or floral flavors.
IPAs aren't to everyone's taste, and it is because of this complex profile that Blatner suggests pairing an IPA with rye whiskey. "The rye spice cuts through the bitterness while accentuating the citrus or pine notes of the hops." He encourages you to explore this spice-and-hops relationship by pairing a hazy IPA (also known as a New England style IPA), which is less bitter and can be more fruity, with a rye whiskey like High West Double Rye or Redemption Rye.
Dark whiskey goes hand-in-hand with stout or porter
Stout and porter beers are recognizable by their deep, richly colored brew with a creamy foam top. Chris Blatner labels them "dessert-like" and recommends "opt[ing] for whiskeys with chocolate, coffee, or vanilla undertones to echo those flavors." A double-oaked bourbon, like Copper & Cask Double Oak, enhances the roasted coffee and chocolate notes in stouts and porters, "while a lightly peated American single malt like something from The QuintEssential lineup at Cedar Ridge, adds a smoky layer that plays well with the beer's depth."
Another complex stout is Ireland's pride and joy, Guinness. According to Guinness's brewery ambassador, the signature draught's dark-roasted barley has chocolaty undertones that pairs better with bourbon than it does with Irish whiskey. With all of Blatner's recommendations in mind and an idea of what type of whiskey and beer you like, you can now experiment a bit and create your own flavor profile by pairing your favorites.