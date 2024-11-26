How To Pair Whiskey With Beer For The Best Flavor Profiles

Whiskey and beer have been paired for together over six centuries, and arguably the most famous pairing is the boilermaker. Its origins are contested, but it's definitely been gulped back since the 1800s. Today, the variety of whiskeys and beers available all over the world is staggering, as distillers and breweries seem to introduce new variations non-stop. Despite the plethora of choices, not all whiskeys and beers are created equal and their taste profiles might clash when paired. Tasting Table consulted with Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and creator of @‌urbanbourbonist on Instagram, for his advice on pairing whiskey and beer. "The best way to pair beer and whiskey is by matching or complementing their flavor profiles," Blatner said. "Think of them as dance partners — one leads and the other follows."

For example, a rich, malty beer matches the depth of flavor of a similarly robust whiskey. "Malty beers with caramel or toffee notes pair beautifully with bourbons that showcase similar sweetness and oak," he explained. He also suggests going in the opposite direction by pairing a bold beer with a lighter and sweeter whiskey "to highlight different dimensions." Blatner offered specific recommendations for pairing the right whiskey with the right beer.