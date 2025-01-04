How To Make Mozzarella Taste Smoked Without A Smoker

Smoky slices of mozzarella cheese can bring an added depth of flavor to recipes, but you don't need to fire up your smoker or get the grill going to achieve the same smoky taste. Admittedly, smoking cheese in a smoker or grill comes with its own set of complications, like choosing the right kind of wood and maintaining the proper temperature. Cheese can melt and requires your attention to ensure the quality of the smoke, but J. Kenji López-Alt shared an easier way to mimic the flavor without having to strike a match with Serious Eats.

You'll need to submerge slices or balls of mozzarella in liquid smoke and either a milk-based or liquid amino or soy-sauce broth well in advance of your intended recipe. The longer you let the ingredients get to know each other in this smoky-flavored bath, the stronger flavor the cheese will develop. Keep in mind you won't need much of the liquid smoke to impart flavor, only one half to one teaspoon added to the marinade you have created for your mozzarella.