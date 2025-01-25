Lemon Chicken Oven Risotto Recipe

The Italians are the royalty of the culinary world when it comes to comforting cuisine, and risotto, originating from Northern Italy, is no exception. Rich, creamy, and wonderfully satisfying, a bowl full of risotto will keep you warm and satisfied, providing a hearty and delicious meal without a hefty price tag.

Although delicious and very affordable, risotto is quite often a dish that is left to the professionals, due to the complexities of getting it just right. However, this lemon chicken oven risotto, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, makes cooking risotto about as simple as it can get. No need for arduous stirring and feeding the rice with stock in this recipe, instead, simply saute the onion and chicken and then add the white wine, stock, and risotto rice to the pan and let the oven do the hard work for you. With some butter, Parmesan, and just a little bit of stirring at the end, you'll end up with a wonderfully creamy and rich risotto to be proud of, flavored with succulent chicken and a delicious lemony kick. Read on to find out how easy it can be to make risotto in the comfort of your own home.

