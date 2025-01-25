Lemon Chicken Oven Risotto Recipe
The Italians are the royalty of the culinary world when it comes to comforting cuisine, and risotto, originating from Northern Italy, is no exception. Rich, creamy, and wonderfully satisfying, a bowl full of risotto will keep you warm and satisfied, providing a hearty and delicious meal without a hefty price tag.
Although delicious and very affordable, risotto is quite often a dish that is left to the professionals, due to the complexities of getting it just right. However, this lemon chicken oven risotto, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, makes cooking risotto about as simple as it can get. No need for arduous stirring and feeding the rice with stock in this recipe, instead, simply saute the onion and chicken and then add the white wine, stock, and risotto rice to the pan and let the oven do the hard work for you. With some butter, Parmesan, and just a little bit of stirring at the end, you'll end up with a wonderfully creamy and rich risotto to be proud of, flavored with succulent chicken and a delicious lemony kick. Read on to find out how easy it can be to make risotto in the comfort of your own home.
To begin this lemon chicken oven risotto recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. To start the risotto you will want olive oil, butter, a white onion, garlic cloves, chicken thighs, risotto rice, white wine, chicken stock, and salt and pepper. To add the finishing touches you will also need lemon zest, lemon juice, grated Parmesan, and fresh basil, to serve.
Lemon Chicken Oven Risotto Recipe
This no-fuss lemon chicken oven risotto combines the comfort of creamy rice with succulent chicken and a touch of refreshing lemon zest and fresh basil.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 pound boneless and skinless chicken thighs, diced
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ½ cups risotto rice
- ½ cup white wine
- 3 ½ cups hot chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan, plus extra for serving
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Heat an ovenproof pan with a lid over a medium heat.
- Add the olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter to the pan.
- Add the diced onion and garlic to the pan and saute for 3 minutes.
- Add the diced chicken thighs to the pan along with the salt and pepper.
- Cook for 3 minutes, until the meat is sealed but not cooked through.
- Add the risotto rice to the pan and allow it to toast in the pan oils for a minute.
- Add the white wine and the chicken stock.
- Mix well then place the lid on the pan.
- Transfer the pan to the oven to cook for 25 to 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven.
- Stir the risotto well, mixing in the lemon zest, lemon juice, remaining butter, and Parmesan. Adjust seasonings as required
- Serve topped with fresh basil, and an extra sprinkling of Parmesan.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|647
|Total Fat
|19.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|136.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|70.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|5.1 g
|Sodium
|794.5 mg
|Protein
|37.5 g
What can I serve alongside this lemon chicken oven risotto?
As this risotto contains plenty of diced chicken thigh, it can be enjoyed on its own as a protein-rich meal option. However, it also works wonderfully when served alongside a variety of different dishes. A simple mixed-leaf salad with an Italian vinaigrette pairs wonderfully with the risotto, cutting through the rich creamy rice dish and adding freshness to the palette. Alternatively, a simple side of steamed broccoli or kale adds color and freshness to the plate. Similarly, grilled zucchini makes a striking and delicious companion, and, when in season, asparagus pairs well with the bright lemon flavors and savory taste of the chicken.
For a little more protein on your plate, why not serve this risotto with some cooked sausages or some pan-fried garlic shrimp? Or, if you are looking for a little more protein but don't want to add more meat, why not top the risotto with a fried or poached egg? Finally, a simple slice or two of crusty bread, or roasted garlic focaccia if you are feeling fancy, pairs perfectly with the rich and creamy flavors of this risotto dish.
How can this risotto recipe be adapted?
One of the great things about risotto is how adaptable it is once you have the basics figured out, and this oven-cooked risotto is no different. If you are looking for some simple ways to customize this recipe, you can switch out the protein to create a different yet equally delicious dinner option. Salmon or trout make a tasty alternative for seafood fans, though you should incorporate the cooked fish at the end of cooking the rice, rather than allowing it to cook in the oven for half an hour. Pork makes an excellent substitution and will remain wonderfully succulent when cooked in the oven. For a vegetarian version, sliced mushrooms or tofu can work well — just remember to switch out the chicken stock for vegetable or mushroom stock as well.
If you want to flesh out the risotto a little more, as well as adding a few more nutrients, why not add some diced zucchini or fresh green peas to the pan? Alternatively, you can add a handful or two of spinach to the risotto at the end of the cooking period and let it wilt into the rice for added color and nutrition. Finally, if you are looking for added creaminess, mixing in a dollop or two of mascarpone or cream cheese will give you a velvety rich risotto that you can't beat.