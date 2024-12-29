This Is The Secret To The Most Flavorful Pork Tamales

Tamales are one of the world's oldest recipes, so it goes without saying that these steamed corn husks are well-loved by many. While you may think homemade tamales are difficult to prepare, they were invented in very basic home kitchens and have been made for centuries by home cooks, so there's no reason that you can't perfect them with practice. It helps to do some research beforehand, of course! Take Rick Martinez's tamale masa tips, for starters: Use warm water and always follow your corn flour packaging's water ratio rather than a specific recipe, as all flours are going to absorb liquid differently.

Advertisement

If you want to go above and beyond, you can dry out your own corn husks to use in tamales. Or, if you're in a pinch, you can even just cook your tamales in parchment paper rather than husks. Regardless of the option you choose, make sure you know the ideal way to eat a tamale: You can't eat the wrapper, and you most definitely should top the filling with things like salsa, guacamole, cilantro, some lime, and even Mexican crema.