Sweet Tamales Are The Unexpected Dessert Your Dinner Party Needs

Desserts can come in many different shapes and forms, spanning a variety of flavors and complexities. For those with a sweet tooth, it might seem like the sweeter, the better; however, you can always experiment by combining both sweet and savory flavors to create a balanced and thoughtful dessert that doesn't risk a tummy ache.

If you love a good twist on a savory dish, try a sweetened version of the classic tamale for an unexpected and unforgettable dessert. Although when you think of a tamale, dessert might not be the first thing that comes to mind, tamales dulces — or sweet tamales — are a popular holiday treat and street food all over Mexico. These are the perfect way to change up your typical dinner party offerings with a dessert that is as hearty and comforting as it is delightfully decadent.

The concept of sweet tamales may seem new to some, but you might be surprised to find out that this version of the dish actually dates back to 16th century Mexico and their savory counterparts to ancient times. You can use fruit, chocolate, caramel, or a combination of all three. Uchepos, the tamales made with sweet pureed corn, are also a great dessert spin on the traditional dish. Although still time-consuming, today's sweet tamales take a more streamlined approach with the advent of instant corn masa flour and pre-made fruit fillings. Trying out dessert tamales will truly up your dessert game and impress your guests.