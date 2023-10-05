Uchepos, The Tamales Made With Sweet Pureed Corn You Need To Try

One foolproof way to bring joy into your life is to buy an armload of fresh Silver Queen corn from your local farmers market and consume it with butter and a minimal expenditure of effort. Soaking and grilling the corn in the husk? Yes, please! Combining the corn with fresh field peas, tomatoes, and other veggies to make classic succotash? Sign us up! Here's another way to get the most use from whole ears of corn: uchepos — a kind of tamale made from pureed sweet corn steamed in the husks.

Uchepos are pretty easy to make. First, cut the bottoms off the ear above the stem so the husks can be removed (these should be wiped clean with a damp paper towel and reserved). Then, stand each ear up on its base and cut off the kernels. We also recommend scraping the cut ears with the flat side of the blade to release the starchy "milk". Add the kernels and some milk to a food processor (or molcajete for those doing it old-school) and puree. Next, incorporate a mixture of softened butter, crème fraîche, sugar, and baking powder. Once drained, wrap the mixture in the husks and steam them. The result will be pure joy.