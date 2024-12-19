Everything You Need To Know About Starbucks' Christmas Blend

If you're a frequent visitor of any Starbucks cafe, you more or less know what to expect. For example, no matter the season, Starbucks is serving coffee that fits in with the time of year. However, it wasn't always that way. Back in the mid-'80s, when there were still just five locations, folks could only purchase coffee beans for home-brewing — indeed, there was no brewed coffee on-site. Long wooden counters lined the small but lively shops, with employees scooping coffee beans out of bins and into paper bags to sell to the masses.

While the holiday season is more or less the sweet spot for Starbucks' brews, beverages, and snacks these days, the folks behind these original Starbucks spots didn't even think to offer a holiday coffee until 1984. The company's merchandising manager at the time, Gay Niven, later said in a Starbucks article about this coffee's origins, "I do think that Christmas Blend was a really pivotal moment for Starbucks, where it really hit on something that was like, 'This is really good.'"

The brand launched the Starbucks Christmas Blend on the day after Thanksgiving, the first of its kind. Starbucks' Christmas Blend was bagged and ready for purchase by the time people were out and about doing their Black Friday shopping. And to go along with the new holiday brew, the stores were decorated — fresh poinsettias and cedar garland lined the shelves, along with gift baskets filled with coffee, tea, and mugs.

