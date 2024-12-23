Manicotti Vs Stuffed Shells: The Difference Between Filled Pastas

Crafting any stuffed pasta dish requires some degree of hands-on prep time. It's going to be more labor intensive than your go-to one-pot dinner or skillet meal, but for dimensional flavor and textural intrigue, we think it's well worth the extra labor of love. Stuffing pasta is also a great way to get kiddos involved in the kitchen! Today, we're zeroing-in on two of the most iconic filled pasta dishes foodies know and crave — manicotti and stuffed shells — and exploring what exactly makes these Italian-American comfort food classics different.

Manicotti is a classic Italian dish originating in the Campania region. It's sometimes also referred to as cannelloni, which translates to "big pipe" in Italian — a fitting title considering each manicotti tube boasts a cooked diameter of roughly one inch wide and four inches long. Stuffed shells, on the other hand, are not pipes; they're shells (surprise), and beyond being a pasta dish (which is inherently Italian), they don't share the deep traditional roots in Italian gastronomy that a dish like manicotti has.

But like manicotti, stuffed shells can lean simple with just cheese and tomato or be bulked up with ground sausage. Whichever one you prefer, these filled pasta dishes are both so impressive that no one will notice if you opt for a time-saving store-bought jarred pasta sauce instead of laboring over a special Sunday sauce. To serve, pair with a fresh green side salad and a basket of homemade garlic bread.

