Upgrade The Savory Notes In Your Manicotti With Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Few dishes are as tough to get wrong as stuffed shells. Manicotti is all about toothy al dente pasta loaded with cheese and sauce, and we're all about it. That said, even though a poorly executed manicotti is still delicious, there are ways to make this elevated comfort dish even better. It's time to bust out the sun-dried tomatoes.

Sun-dried tomatoes add a sweet-earthy flavor and pleasant chew. Showcase that tomato flavor even further with a sprinkle of salty, umami shaved Parmesan cheese and fresh thyme for hearty comfort food so rich and warming that you won't even miss the meat.

To incorporate them into your manicotti, chop those sun-dried tomatoes into a fine dice. Whether you're making a casserole dish of baked manicotti or a manicotti-inspired tray of stuffed shells, those large oval-shaped tomato slices that come in the jar are too big not to mess up your mouthfeel. A few quick pulses in the food processor will get the job done, or you can go the analog route and manually saw each tomato into pieces using a sharp chef's knife. If you're working with sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, pat them dry with paper towels after chopping them up to avoid an overly oily bite that'll cause your filling to separate. From there, gently fold your diced sun-dried tomatoes into your go-to manicotti filling and let the savory ingredient speak for itself.