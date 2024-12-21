6 Ingredients To Avoid For Gluten-Free Salad Dressings

In theory, as long as you're avoiding foods like bread, pasta, and cake, it should be easy enough to stick to a gluten free diet Meat, vegetables, and dairy in their natural state are all gluten free, but the reality is that so many foods contain hidden sources of gluten — it's the seasonings and sauces you add to your food that often require the most caution. Take a classic Caesar salad: You'll know to skip the croutons (or opt for a gluten-free version made from polenta), but the danger for celiacs comes with the dressing, which can contain multiple sources of gluten, even if you make it at home.

Although the FDA requires that sources of gluten are clearly labeled on ingredient lists, it never hurts to be informed when it comes to allergens. When making salad dressings at home, it's easy to get carried away by adding a dash of all kinds of ingredients, so this list will help you know what should be checked and what can safely be included in your flavor salad.