This 2-Ingredient Creamy Sauce Packs An Umami Punch

If you're on the hunt for an umami-rich sauce, you need to know about this easy, two-ingredient concoction that comes together in minutes. The two ingredients in question? Miso paste and tahini.

Miso, a fermented soybean paste, is packed full of savory flavor — it has some saltiness and tanginess. Meanwhile, tahini is also plenty savory, with a nutty, earthy, slightly bitter taste. When blended, you'll have a sauce that is umami-rich with a blend of savory flavors and a creamy texture. As you may know, there are different types of miso — you can use whichever one you have on hand or whichever is your favorite for this sauce.

Feel free to experiment with the ratio of miso to tahini, but something to keep in mind is that a little bit of the very concentrated miso paste will go a long way. So, you may want to use less miso than tahini. Perhaps you start with 3 tablespoons of tahini and 1 tablespoons of miso paste and increase from there (depending on how much you need). Finally, to thin out the sauce and make it usable, you'll need to add about a quarter-cup of water and mix thoroughly; if the sauce is too thick, add a bit more water, if it's too thin, add a tablespoon more each of tahini and miso. Once you've discovered the best ratio of tahini to miso to water to match your taste preferences, it will be easier to double or triple the recipe.