Here's The Best Way To Mix Warm And Cold Ingredients In A Salad

Salads are typically associated with fresh, cold ingredients — veggies and fruit, cheese, and of course, greens. But the best salads are made with both raw and cooked ingredients; the combination of textures and flavors takes your salad to the next level. Wilted greens get slimy, though, which is not a texture anybody likes, so knowing how to incorporate your cooked ingredients into your fresh ingredients is crucial for super salad success. Chef Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and Founder of Healthy Eating 101, told us how to combine these components for a salad everyone will want to eat.

"Let warm ingredients (like roasted vegetables or grilled proteins) cool slightly to avoid wilting greens and add them right before serving," says McCarthy, who is also an ambassador for Have A Plant. This one tip is perhaps the most important: You want your cooked ingredients warm, not hot. Second is where you put them. "Layer warm items on top and to maintain freshness of greens," McCarthy suggests. Tossing the warm ingredients together with the fresh before serving puts all of the greens at risk of wilting, so place them on top so only the top layer of greens is in contact with the warm food. Or you can plate your ingredients in the style of a bowl rather than a typical salad by placing them next to each other in groups. Lastly, if you know your ingredients will be really hot, choose a robust green like kale.

