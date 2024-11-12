How To Cut Romaine Lettuce Into Perfect Salad-Sized Pieces

Crisp and invitingly verdant, romaine lettuce is a core component of a classic Caesar salad. Other greens, like iceberg and baby spinach, simply don't have the necessary swagger and structure to pull off being a vehicle for its creamy but bright dressing, which is heavily-textured with anchovies, garlic, and mayo. romaine has stronger leaves than other delicate varieties of lettuce, which means it stays crisp and toothsome instead of turning limp and lifeless in seconds under the weight of a rich dressing. This is because the hardier ribs that run up its length, much like kale, can take the pressure. Cutting romaine lettuce into perfect salad-sized pieces is a breeze if you split it down the middle first before cutting across those load-bearing ribs.

Advertisement

Once you've cut your head of romaine down the center (through the stem at the base) into two halves place them cut side up on your cutting board so you can remove the core. The best way to do this it to make an angled cut just above it on one side and then on the other so the two cuts meet, like an upside down "V." Discard the core and flip your romaine over so it's cut side down. If you have a small head of lettuce, slice it lengthways down the middle. For a larger romaine, make anything from two to three lengthways cuts to create thirds or quarters. Then cut across it from tips of the leaves to the base to create salad-sized pieces.