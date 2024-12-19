Why It's Safe To Drink Raw Eggs In Eggnog

If there's ever a bout of food poisoning, eggs are always on the list of suspected culprits. Uncooked or raw eggs are hotbeds for the bacteria salmonella, one of the most common causes of food borne illnesses. How, then, is it safe to drink the raw eggs that comprise a batch of eggnog? The reason is because of the miraculous process called pasteurization.

Famously used on milk and juice products, pasteurization kills harmful bacteria through heat treatment by bringing them to temperatures of 145 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for certain periods of time. Eggs can also be pasteurized or heated to kill bacteria without actually cooking the egg. Most store-bought eggnog, like this Southern Comfort vanilla spice eggnog, uses pasteurized eggs to ensure that it's safe to drink. Unfortunately, not all eggnog is store-bought and homemade eggnog often consists of unpasteurized raw eggs which can run the risk of salmonella contamination.

To avoid food borne illnesses in homemade eggnog, you can purchase pasteurized eggs online or from your local grocery store in liquid or powder form. If you use unpasteurized eggs, you can pasteurize the eggnog itself as we do in our recipe for easy homemade eggnog by first tempering the eggs with a lightly heated milk and egg mixture before whisking them into a pot with the remaining dairy and heating everything to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll need a thermometer like this Thermopro digital one to ensure that you've heated the mixture to the indicated temperature.

