14 Best Slow Cookers On A Budget, According To Reviews
As temperatures plummet and daylight begins to dwindle, it's time to dust off your long-forgotten slow cooker and start cranking out some comfort food. Low and slow is the name of the game with this convenient cookware; toss in your ingredients, then set it and forget it until it's time to dive into a delicious meal.
Although ideal for meat-based meals like pot roasts, chili, and a host of chicken dishes, from fricassee to cacciatore, you can put your slow cooker to the test and use it for unconventional purposes, like baking a cake or whipping up some homemade bread. The proof is in the pudding (yes, you can make pudding in a slow cooker, too): Whatever culinary conquest you task it with, it's sure to prove its worth as one of the kitchen's most practical appliances.
If you're looking to gift a slow cooker or treat yourself for the holidays, don't feel intimidated by the hefty price tags on ultra high-tech slow cookers. There are plenty of these low-and-slow gizmos on the market that won't break the bank but won't fail you in your time of need. To assist in your holiday shopping endeavors, I've scoured the internet in search of slow cookers for $50 or less with the highest ratings and most positive reviews. These slow cookers all boast functionality that exceeds expectations, with some offering unique features, so you can pick the perfect kitchen appliance to suit your or your loved one's home-cooking needs.
Crock-Pot manual 8-quart slow cooker
You can't talk about slow cookers without mentioning Crock-Pot, the brand name associated with the rise of slow cooker popularity. Crock-Pot is so ubiquitous in the world of slow cookers that the brand has fallen victim to genericide, becoming a proprietary eponym used to describe slow cookers across all brands. Since Crock-Pot describes itself as "the original slow cooker," it comes as no surprise that it offers a slew of different options, including a few that are perfect for home cooks on a budget, like the massive 8-quart manual model.
Crock-Pot's manual 8-quart slow cooker is arguably its quintessential product. This gadget can certainly get the job done, with the ability to feed a crowd of 10 or more people. Its size is also ideal for any gung-ho batch cookers or meal preppers. Recipients of this slow cooker rave about it, with one reviewer claiming their 8-quart Crock-Pot continued to crank out meal after meal over the course of 25 pork roast-laden years. Customers also love the dishwasher-safe stoneware insert and its minimalist design. This Crock-Pot comes in silver, black, red, and rhubarb, with the latter adding a special touch of elegance to any kitchen.
Purchase the Crock-Pot manual 8-quart slow cooker in rhubarb on Walmart's website for $39.
Hamilton Beach 6-quart manual slow cooker
Hamilton Beach is a household name in small kitchen appliances, and it offers a variety of slow cookers to give Crock-Pot a run for its money. Its 6-quart manual slow cooker is among its most popular products, with easy-to-use controls and a classy silver design that's guaranteed to feel right at home in any kitchen. Its 6-quart capacity is the goldilocks of slow cooker sizes; large enough to feed a decent-sized family but not so big to be cumbersome or too difficult to carry to a potluck.
Manual slow cookers — unlike their digital counterparts — offer just the basics in heat settings: low, keep warm, and hot. This Hamilton Beach slow cooker does just that, with reviews divulging that it maintains an even temperature. It's praised for its great value and its durable, easy-to-clean insert. One reviewer boasts being able to slow cook a large enough cut of brisket to feed the entire family with leftovers to spare. This slow cooker is great for making soup, too. Toss in your soup ingredients and set it to low; by the time you're home from work, you'll have a comforting winter meal to enjoy.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 6-quart manual slow cooker on Amazon for $34.99.
Courant oval 3.5-quart slow cooker
The Courant 3.5-quart slow cooker is a bare-bones, no-frills appliance that's ideal for a variety of applications. Its three manual settings are simple and straightforward, and its compact size is just right for making meals for two or specific recipes that don't require a huge capacity. While this Courant appliance isn't your best bet for cooking pork chops or a whole chicken, use it to whip up veggie-packed side dishes or homemade sauces, like slow cooker caramel sauce.
This workhorse is praised online for its compact size and durability. Its classic brushed stainless steel design and middle-of-the-road capacity make it a must-have for any one-or-two-person household. In reviews for the Courant oval slow cooker, customers agree that a full-size slow cooker can take up too much room and is only necessary if you have a lot of mouths to feed. One review noted that this Courant appliance worked well for getting pizza dough to rise faster. They claim that, when set to warm, the dough rises in no time.
Purchase the Courant oval 3.5-quart slow cooker on Amazon for $44.77.
Crock-Pot manual 2-quart classic slow cooker
This little superstar from Crock-Pot is as adorable as it is functional. While small slow cookers aren't everyone's top choice for a daily driver appliance, the 2-quart classic Crock-Pot is a necessity for hosting a fondue party or holding steamy spinach and artichoke dip, making it the centerpiece of your hors d'oeuvres table. Its stoneware insert is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so once your meal is just about finished, stick it in the oven to give it a toasty, crispy outside.
In online reviews, customers claim that this Crock-Pot encouraged them to create healthier, home-cooked meals. Cooking for one can sometimes seem futile, but this handy little Crock-Pot reminds us that it's important to make nutritious meals from scratch, whether you're cooking for yourself or an army. Customers used their 2-quart Crock-Pot to make anything from pork shoulder to Cajun boiled peanuts. One reviewer even used theirs to make a fresh batch of homemade cornbread.
Purchase the 2-quart classic Crock-Pot on Amazon for $16.99.
Hamilton Beach 4-quart programmable slow cooker
Unlike the aforementioned slow cookers, this slow cooker from Hamilton Beach includes simple, user-friendly digital settings, making it one of a few options for a programmable slow cooker under $50. The interface offers three heat settings and specific cooking times — between two and 10 hours — so you don't need to remain at the ready when dinner is done; simply allow the slow cooker to shift from hot to warm or turn off once time is up. Mix and match cook times with heat settings for succulent meat or flavorful stew. This appliance can easily fit a four-pound chicken or a two-pound roast, so cooking family meals is stress-free.
Customers note that the Hamilton Beach 4-quart programmable slow cooker retains even heat throughout the entire cooking process, even once their appliance climbed in age. They also say that it's easy to clean and carry around, thanks to sturdy handles. They appreciate its easy-to-use interface, citing that some digital slow cookers have more buttons than necessary.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 4-quart programmable slow cooker on Amazon for $46.99.
Imusa 1.5-quart electric slow cooker
The Imusa 1.5-quart slow cooker may be one of the tiniest slow cookers on the market, but that doesn't stop it from receiving tons of praise online. While this appliance clearly isn't suitable for crafting large family meals, it's a great tool for those who tend to batch cook for one; prepare dinner for the week, and then use this little slow cooker to heat up your single-serving, pre-made meal with just the push of a button. Its teal design — adding a pop of fun color to the kitchen — makes it stand out from other slow cookers. It arrives at your door in gift-box packaging, so it's ready to make the perfect present right off the bat.
This mini slow cooker from Imusa achieves rave reviews from purchasers. A significant number of reviews reference the slow cooker's cute color and sleek, compact design. Some claim that it's the perfect size for use in a camper or RV or to make specific meals as part of a cooking routine, like slow cooker oatmeal for breakfast. Some customers feel that the slow cooker runs on the hotter side, with many saying that when kept on low, the appliance works well for most applications.
Purchase the Imusa 1.5-quart electric slow cooker on Amazon for $22.88.
Hamilton Beach Stay or Go 6-quart slow cooker
There's always that one family member who's notorious for bringing chili to every holiday meal or potluck, and if you're that family member, then this slow cooker is for you. The Hamilton Beach Stay or Go slow cooker is named for the locking lid that makes it easy to transport without fear of any messy mishaps. The locking lid also helps prevent chili, stew, or soup from bubbling over and making a mess. Its 6-quart size is ideal for nearly all slow cooker recipes and can fit a 6-pound chicken or a 4-pound roast with ease. The slow cooker's black finish is elegant, timeless, and, most importantly, easy to wipe clean.
The Stay or Go slow cooker receives praise largely for its locking lid function. Online feedback indicates that the lid prevents any spills even when soup is sloshing around in a moving vehicle thanks to its tough rubber lining. One review mentions that the slow cooker is a great size for inserting silicon dividers — like this set from Froven — allowing two meals to cook at once.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Stay or Go 6-quart slow cooker on Amazon for $47.99.
Crock-Pot Design Series manual 4.5-quart slow cooker
The visually appealing Design Series 4.5-quart Crock-Pot comes in two colors: blue macaroon and ponderosa green, the latter being a limited edition color. This manual Crock-Pot is gorgeous yet modest, with three simple heat settings to cook meals for weekly meal prep or keep leftovers warm. Its standard 4.5-quart capacity allows for versatile cooking without taking up too much counter space, with the space that it does fill adding a touch of rich, vibrant color to an otherwise plain kitchen.
The aesthetic of the Design Series Crock-Pot is obviously a favorite feature in discourse from online reviews. Customers appreciate the white ceramic insert of this slow cooker, lamenting the typical black ceramic used in most slow cookers. They also mention that it's quick to heat up and quick to cool down after cooking.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Design Series manual 4.5-quart slow cooker on Target's website for $22.49.
Elite Gourmet 2-quart electric oval slow cooker
The Elite Gourmet electric oval slow cooker is the definition of bang for your buck. Its stainless-steel finish appeals to any taste, making it the perfect gift for a special home chef in your life. The oval-shaped stoneware insert doubles as a stylish serving dish, and it — along with the tempered glass lid — is dishwasher safe. Before purchasing the 2-quart Elite Gourmet slow cooker, be sure that its small size will work for your needs; overfilling a slow cooker can cause food to overcook. This particular slow cooker is best suited for dips, sauces, side dishes, and small meals.
Feedback for the Elite Gourmet 2-quart slow cooker mentions the surprisingly good quality for its price. Reviews also note that its size is ideal for families of two or empty-nesters. Some buyers claim they used this slow cooker for unconventional purposes, like restoring antiques and waxing bike chains, and it tackled these obscure jobs with ease.
Purchase the Elite Gourmet 2-quart electric oval slow cooker on Amazon for $19.99.
Crock-Pot manual 2.5-quart casserole slow cooker
While most slow cookers are designed for a variety of recipes, the Crock-Pot 2.5-quart casserole slow cooker is made for the casserole lovers among us. Its shape and size are specifically designed for casseroles, lasagna, or other recipes that would normally fit in a sheet pan or shallow baking dish. Its blue and white diamond pattern looks great on any potluck table, drawing partygoers into whatever delicious home-cooked dish lies inside. Its locking lid and durable aluminum and stainless steel material allow hassle-free transport.
Customers appreciate that this 2.5-quart casserole Crock-Pot is more versatile than it appears at first glance. They like that the size and shape of this shallow Crock-Pot make cooking pork chops, steaks, or any meats that are flat in shape easier than in a traditional slow cooker. One review mentions that this Crock-Pot doesn't boil liquids on its low setting like other slow cookers tend to, allowing casseroles and meats to cook evenly without overcooking and getting mushy.
Purchase the Crock-Pot manual 2.5-quart casserole slow cooker on Amazon for $42.35.
Bella 6-quart manual slow cooker
If the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen is as much of a priority as its functionality, then the Bella 6-quart manual slow cooker is for you. This appliance is the epitome of modern elegance in four beautiful matte color options — blossom, plum, surf, and oatmilk — each boasting a soft color to add a groovy touch to your kitchen, no matter your style. The ceramic insert's non-stick coating guarantees that meals won't leave a permanent, crusty residue, so you can use it again and again while always feeling brand new.
Customers who purchased the Bella 6-quart manual slow cooker love its visual appeal and chic design. They say that its size is ideal for family meals and batch cooking and that they'd likely recommend this slow cooker to friends. Some are happy that they can stow the electrical cord underneath the appliance.
Purchase the Bella 6-quart manual slow cooker on Amazon for $31.35.
Hamilton Beach Defrost & Go programmable slow cooker
Defrosting meat can be tricky. You need to time it right to make sure your meat is defrosted precisely when it's time to cook, but rushing the process could result in you and your family contracting foodborne illnesses. With the Hamilton Beach Defrost & Go programmable slow cooker, you can forget having to master this finicky task. Unlike most slow cookers, this option is designed to safely defrost meat. The built-in temperature probe ensures food is cooked safely by switching to a warmer setting to begin cooking once the mechanism determines that the meat is fully defrosted.
Those who purchased the Defrost & Go slow cooker claim its functionality is top-notch, creating fall-off-the-bone meat dishes with ease. They say that its digital interface is very user-friendly and that it makes an excellent gift. It should be noted, however, that some people — specifically seniors and those with disabilities — may have trouble using this slow cooker because it's heavier than most.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Defrost & Go slow cooker from Walmart's website for $49.96.
Hamilton Beach 8-quart manual slow cooker
Those with a plethora of mouths to feed will delight in the sheer magnitude of this 8-quart slow cooker from Hamilton Beach. Whether you're cooking up an epic roast, a stew for a party, or even an entire 8-pound turkey or chicken, this manual slow cooker has you covered. Even small households will get a lot of use out of this large appliance — if you aren't one to meal prep, you'll certainly be inclined to start with this slow cooker in your kitchen. Choose between stylish red or classic black; either choice has a stunning, glossy finish and striped design that's guaranteed to impress as a gift.
Reviews raved about the Hamilton Beach 8-quart slow cooker's capacity and tendency to not get too hot while cooking. Customers also appreciate its classy design and the built-in lid rest, which allows the slow cooker to be opened without having to set the lid down on the counter, making a saucy mess.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 8-quart manual slow cooker from Amazon for $49.99.
Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 6-quart programmable slow cooker
The Cook & Carry slow cooker from Crock-Pot has it all — stylistic elegance, a programmable interface, a large capacity, and a locking lid. In lambrusco red, it adds modern charm and a splash of color to the kitchen, and its dishwasher-safe, white ceramic insert looks stylish inside the Crock-Pot or as a deep serving dish. It's designed for transport (hence its name), so its sturdy handles and locking lid guarantees mess-free travel.
Fans of the Cook & Carry Crock-Pot point out that the luscious cranberry-red color is perfect for adding festive cheer to the kitchen or dining table for the holiday season. They mention that it's an exceptional value for the low price, considering most other programmable slow cookers are sold for well above $50. The general consensus is that the Cook & Carry Crock-Pot makes a universally loved gift or a great all-purpose, stylish slow cooker.
Purchase the Cook-and-Carry 6-quart programmable Crock-Pot from Target's website for $44.99.
Methodology
In order to create this list of the best budget slow cookers, I scoured the internet for options priced at or below $50 and based all 14 picks solely on reviews, choosing appliances with the most overwhelmingly positive feedback. I made note of specific features that set each slow cooker apart from other affordable slow cookers on the market. These features all proved to function well — sometimes exceeding customer expectations — contributing to each product's glowing reviews. I chose slow cookers that appealed to home cooks for their versatility, durability, aesthetic quality, and ability to act as a wonderful holiday gift.