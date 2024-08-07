Can Any Crockpot Really Go Into The Oven?

Crockpots are magical devices. You can use them to whip up everything from a chicken cacciatore recipe to a London broil with hardly any effort, mess, or dishes to wash afterward. But while these slow cookers are the perfect set-it-and-forget-it way to cook an easy meal, they do have some limitations. So, if you're wondering if you can stick yours straight in the oven, the answer is: sometimes.

All ceramic stoneware inserts for Crockpot brand slow cookers are oven-safe, provided the heat doesn't go above 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can pop them in the microwave as well. However, you'll want to keep the metal outer layer out of the oven and microwave, along with the slow cooker's lid. Even though the stoneware insert is safe in the oven up to the temperature mentioned, refrain from turning on the broiler when using it. In the same vein, keep the Crockpot insert off the stovetop, whether yours is gas or electric. Just as it's recommended to use oven mitts when dealing with your device when it's sitting on the counter, you'll definitely want to protect your hands when pulling it out of the oven, as it will retain heat.