Can Any Crockpot Really Go Into The Oven?
Crockpots are magical devices. You can use them to whip up everything from a chicken cacciatore recipe to a London broil with hardly any effort, mess, or dishes to wash afterward. But while these slow cookers are the perfect set-it-and-forget-it way to cook an easy meal, they do have some limitations. So, if you're wondering if you can stick yours straight in the oven, the answer is: sometimes.
All ceramic stoneware inserts for Crockpot brand slow cookers are oven-safe, provided the heat doesn't go above 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can pop them in the microwave as well. However, you'll want to keep the metal outer layer out of the oven and microwave, along with the slow cooker's lid. Even though the stoneware insert is safe in the oven up to the temperature mentioned, refrain from turning on the broiler when using it. In the same vein, keep the Crockpot insert off the stovetop, whether yours is gas or electric. Just as it's recommended to use oven mitts when dealing with your device when it's sitting on the counter, you'll definitely want to protect your hands when pulling it out of the oven, as it will retain heat.
When in doubt, check out your slow cooker's instructions
While Crockpot stoneware inserts can go in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, these instructions are specific to this brand. When it comes to other types of slow cookers, you'll need to check with the company to see if you can do the same. For instance, the liners of Hamilton Beach devices are oven and microwave safe without a specified overall temperature limitation, although you'll want to keep them away from the stove and extreme heat in general. Still, you should check your specific product's manual in case it does need to stay out of the oven at a certain temperature. On the other hand, Ninja advises leaving its 4-in-1 Cooking Systems out of the oven altogether (and off the stove) to keep the nonstick coatings intact.
Another rule of thumb that you can follow is to check the bottom of your ceramic insert for the words "oven safe." If you don't see the phrase, you may find a symbol of a square oven, which means the same thing. Although many ceramic inserts are good to go, you'll generally want to stay away from nylon slow cooker liners here, which typically aren't meant for ovens. Once you've determined that you're in the clear, you can use your appliance insert to create all sorts of easy and delicious meals.