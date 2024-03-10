The Benefits Of Making Caramel Sauce In A Slow Cooker

Store-bought bottles of caramel sauce can be packed full of preservatives and artificial flavors, so a homemade version is always going to taste better. Of course, we do have our favorite brands, which we ranked from worst to best (spoiler alert: Coop's Salted Caramel Sauce nabbed the top spot). But a good homemade recipe for caramel sauce allows you to have a short ingredient list and room for delicious flavorings like salt or espresso powder.

The downside is that, unless you're using a set-it-and-forget-it cooking method like a slow cooker, homemade stovetop recipes require constant attention. All the ingredients need to go into the right type of pan, and you'll have to stir them almost the whole time so the caramel doesn't burn. On the other hand, if you're going with the wet caramel method, you'll need to make sure you're not stirring too early. It's also crucial to keep an eye on the temperature of your mixture, since it will fluctuate on the stovetop and boiling can cause graininess in your final product.

If you break out your slow cooker, though, you can sidestep all that stirring and temperature-watching. It's a much easier way to make the sauce because once you arrange your ingredients in the device, they can simply sit there for around 10 hours while you do other things. Plus, your house will be full of delicious, sweet smells all day long.