4 Hacks That Don't Work To Keep Guac Green, And One That Does

Holy guacamole, you know you definitely love a vibrant green avocado spread. That love can easily turn to heartbreak, though, the instant your guac starts to oxidize. For every avocado lover who's known the pain of preparing a crave-worthy guacamole recipe only to have it turn an unappetizing grayish brown color before you've had the chance to enjoy it, there are several ways to save your dish by maintaining aesthetics, taste, and texture. In the midst of all the myths and tips to take your guacamole to the next level, you've still got to separate fact from fiction to find the right hack to keep guacamole green.

If you've heard one guacamole tip, you've pretty much heard them all. Between reassurances that leaving the pit in the bowl, pouring a layer of water or oil on top, or shoving cling wrap right into your avocado mix will do the trick, just about everyone has their own preferred method for maintaining a seemingly unachievable level of guacamole freshness to varying degrees of success. When it comes to making that perfect bowl of guacamole, one thing you'll learn is that the simplest method for freshness is also the most effective.