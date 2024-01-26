How To Finally Master The Art Of Using Pesky Plastic Wrap

Plastic wrap can be both a blessing and a curse. In theory, it can seal and secure any dish, bowl, or tray of leftovers with ease. However, it isn't always this straightforward. You might tear a wonky sheet. Sometimes your hand grazes the dispenser's teeth. Other times the plastic just doesn't properly adhere to a dish. To avoid these annoying ordeals, it's time that you learned the proper way to use pesky plastic wrap once and for all.

Although plastic wrap (also dubbed cling wrap) may not be the most sustainable of options, it is relatively inexpensive and simple enough to use — if you know how to use it. Luckily, the method to effectively cover a dish is just a matter of entirely enveloping it with plastic wrap. After all, since nothing sticks to plastic wrap better than itself, using it to encompass all sides of a plate proves to be the easiest solution.

Whether you're working with heavy-duty food service film or a flimsy run-of-the-mill plastic wrap, the first step is to successfully tear it. We recommend using one hand to pull the plastic and the other to hold the box. Additionally, make sure to pull out double the necessary amount without detaching it. Then, place your plate over top of the wrap, tightly stretching the plastic over it. Turn the dish perpendicular and repeat the process again (even twice), before finally tearing the plastic wrap.