14 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Vegan Mac And Cheese

There's nothing more comforting than a big bowl of ooey-gooey mac and cheese. However, if you're lactose intolerant, plant-based, or vegan, you might find that tracking down a comparable alternative is tricky. Yes, we've come a long way from the days of rice milk and soy patties, but we haven't quite hit the nail on the head with vegan cheese. Vegan mayo? Yes. Butter? You bet! But cheeze has a little ways to go. Luckily, you can make a pretty believable macaroni and cheese sauce using whole and nutrient-dense ingredients, but it won't be as simple as dumping out a powder packet from a blue box of noodles.

Advertisement

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer, I am always searching for the best vegan macaroni and cheese recipe. It's one that might taste slightly different than one made with melted Vermont cheddar, but it gets the job done in its own plant-based way. I've come to find that with a certain combination of ingredients, you can create your own creamy dreamy macaroni recipe that hits home. And most importantly, what tastes good is subjective, so it's important to spice your recipe up with ingredients that you find familiar. For example, if your mother used to top your mac and cheese with smoky barbecue sauce, then grab that bottle and drizzle away. Let your culinary creativity shine.