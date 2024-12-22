15 Clever Hacks To Elevate Frozen Dinner Rolls
Frozen dinner rolls are a top food item for taste and convenience. They're safely stored in the freezer until you're ready to use them, but what about those instances when a basic roll sounds dull? What if you crave something different? Don't worry because we compiled a bunch of clever hacks to elevate frozen dinner rolls for those moments when you want to turn them from a forgettable side into a spectacular star. We'll share various ways to shape, flavor, and transform them into incredible creations.
Some of these ideas allow for quick additions, while others you won't even recognize as dinner rolls. But all of these give it added flavor and intrigue. We'll share how you can achieve the idea, why it makes the frozen rolls better, and any other tips for best results. Although the frozen carbohydrates are perfectly delicious when made as directed on the packaging, these ideas can help you make something special whether you want to use them for breakfast, supper, or dessert. Pretty soon, you'll realize just how diverse these rolls can be.
Turn frozen dinner rolls into sliders
While sliders are often associated with mini burgers or Hawaiian rolls, you can make sliders out of anything. Reach for the frozen dinner rolls when you want to make a smaller batch for a family meal at home or test out a delicious slider recipe to feed a crowd. The rolls can make anything from vegan pulled mushroom sliders to pork sliders with scrumptious bacon and onion jam. They make an ideal party food because they are bite-size and easy to handle.
The frozen dinner rolls take this crowd-pleasing food to a new level because they are fluffy and fresh. You can further enhance the dinner roll sliders by adding melted butter and topping with sesame seeds or poppy seeds based on your recipe.
This dish is convenient because you have the flexibility to create whatever slider you have the ingredients for. For added taste and texture, you can toast or grill the rolls before serving. Try this impressive and tasty hack, whether you pick tofu, beef, chicken, or a different type of protein as the slider base.
Use cinnamon and sugar for a tasty bread
Cinnamon and sugar are easily one of the tastiest food combinations out there. It's comforting, flavorful, and delicious. You're likely to have both of these ingredients at home, and it's an inexpensive and easy way to transform the frozen dinner rolls into monkey bread. There are a couple of approaches you can take to make this cinnamon sugar-based bread — one is easier, and the other has a few more steps.
For the simplified version, thaw the rolls in a baking dish and allow them time to rise. Pour in some butter and massage the dough a bit with your fingers. Top with sugar and cinnamon, then bake your creation, and it's ready to enjoy. The more advanced version involves cutting the thawed rolls into smaller pieces, like fourths, and then rolling individual pieces in cinnamon sugar. Once everything is coated, place them in your pan to bake. This monkey bread rendition allows for more even coating, but both bread versions supply delectable results to upgrade frozen dinner rolls into a comforting dessert.
Arrange into a makeshift focaccia
We're drooling at the thought of the fresh, pillowy interior of a focaccia and its crisp, golden brown exterior. Lucky for us, there's a hack that allows you to use frozen dinner rolls for a last-minute focaccia. This can make a delicious centerpiece to bring to a potluck or to serve at dinnertime. Arrange the frozen rolls in a rectangular baking pan, generously brush them with olive oil once thawed, and cover for two hours to allow the rolls to rise. Once they've risen, it's time to work your magic.
Press the dough with your fingers to get rid of the individual rolls, giving the bread a dimpled look that you expect from focaccia. Drizzle with more olive oil, and then it's time to customize it with herbs or toppings, which is the best part (other than eating it, of course). Olives can give it a briny kick, whereas fresh rosemary is a classic, fragrant way to add depth of flavor. This hack creates an elegant and upgraded side dish that nobody would know is made from frozen dinner rolls.
Roll them into breadsticks
Transform frozen dinner rolls by rolling them into a new shape, such as elongated breadsticks. It's the perfect hack for when you want to upgrade the texture and look without too much shaping, which is needed with garlic knots and pizza pockets.
Turning them into breadsticks is quite easy. You hand-roll them when fully thawed, giving them a rustic and homemade look. Then, let them rise, brush with butter, and add a sprinkle of salt for a simple flavor that works with just about any meal.
You can stop right there, and it'll already be a mouthwatering delight, but you could also top it with Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and black pepper. Many flavors work with the crusty goodness of the bread, which gives you leeway to pair it with various foods. Serve them alongside pasta and salad, or dip them into your favorite soup. Breadsticks can refresh the whole look of the rolls when you're bored of the standard ball shape. They also allow for a crispier exterior because they're thin and elongated.
Pair the frozen dinner rolls with hot dogs
Create a crowd-pleasing dish for backyard barbeques or parties by combining hot dogs with frozen dinner rolls. This hack transforms your average roll into a handheld snack or meal that everyone will love, kids and adults alike. There are a couple of ways you can go about it, whether you want something more like a corn dog or something that resembles a hot dog bun. For the former, roll out the thawed dough into long lots and then gently wrap them around your hot dog. Drop the concoction into boiling water to let the dough par-cook, then bake it in the oven to finish.
To create something hot dog bun-adjacent, press the hot dog into the thawed dough, so it nestles into the bread. Pop it in the oven to bake, and the result is an eye-catching spin on your standard hot dog and bun combo. You could cut the hot dogs and dinner roll dough in half before cooking for a mini version. Serve the frozen roll hot dog creations with ketchup, mustard, or your favorite condiments.
Add a spicy kick with jalapeños
Elevate dinner rolls with a spicy pop — a jalapeño popper, if you will. Jalapeño and cheese work together to create a spicy appetizer that's perfect to serve when you want something that brings the heat. Start by thawing out the dough and then cutting them into fourths. We want to work with smaller pieces so there's more room for jalapeños and cheese. You may use mozzarella for something with more of a cheese pull, cheddar cheese, classic cream cheese, or a blend based on your preference. All are scrumptious.
You could also pick from canned or fresh jalapeños. Leave them as slices or dice them into smaller pieces if you want a more uniform bite. Using fresh jalapeños allows you to customize the heat level, depending on whether you keep the spicy white pith or remove it. Place a layer of the small dough balls in a loaf pan and then sprinkle in the cheese and peppers. For added flavor, you could include bacon, oregano, or garlic with the jalapeño-cheese combination.
Cook them in a muffin tin
One innovative method to advance dinner rolls doesn't involve any added ingredients. While many hacks may call for stuffing the doughy rounds, for this tip, we suggest an alternative shape: baking them in a muffin tin. This will create a crisp exterior, fluffy inside, and a captivating, easy-to-grab shape. For an ultra-puffed-up version, use two rolls in each muffin mold.
Plop them straight into the tin from the freezer and let them rise in the pan as they thaw. Pop them in the oven, bake until golden brown, and then spread on some butter for a rich touch. The dinner roll muffins are perfect to serve at mealtimes sans the usual shape and texture without reinventing them too much. Pair the roll with butter and jam to complement your breakfast, or use it to mop up sauces or gravy for dinner. They're best served warm to accompany your food, and much like magic, they'll vanish from the table before you know it.
Turn them into s'mores with chocolate chips and marshmallows
Make frozen dinner rolls gooey and sweet by transforming them into a s'more-inspired dessert. While we're used to seeing s'mores as marshmallows and chocolate sandwiched between graham crackers, you could use the dinner rolls as your base when you want to switch the flavor and texture profile. Apply the same technique you'd use for other pull-apart breads, but first, we'll stuff them. It all starts with thawed rolls that are soft enough to flatten out into a circle. Place chocolate chips or a piece of chocolate inside along with marshmallow, and then close up your dough ball.
For a variety of flavors, you can pick from any chocolate — dark or white — and any flavored marshmallow. Try peppermint or pumpkin marshmallows for a seasonal spin. Place the stuffed rolls into a sprayed pan to bake and sprinkle with additional chocolate and marshmallows for the ultimate gooey dessert to serve at a party. It has that same sweet touch, but the soft dinner rolls mellow out the sugariness you'd get from graham crackers.
Twist them into garlic knots
You've probably ordered a piping hot set of garlic knots to accompany your pizza before, but sometimes they can be a bit hard from being left out for hours (that's happened to us a few times). In the future, you can easily make them at home with frozen dinner rolls. This hack results in incredibly fresh, buttery garlic knots without mixing any flour or yeast.
What you'll need to do is thaw out the dinner rolls as directed and then stretch them into an 8-inch long rope. Shape them into a U-shape, then put one end over the other and slip it through the hole to secure it. Tuck in any edges and complete that with the rest of the ropes. Once completed, let the knots rise. Afterward, it's time to brush the knots with the flavorful olive oil, butter, garlic, and parsley combination. Finally, you're ready to bake. These chewy yet crisp baked garlic knots are scrumptious as is, but you may want an extra salty addition with Parmesan.
Create cranberry orange pull-apart bread
If you're craving a sweet bread option that doesn't involve cinnamon, you should opt for cranberry orange bread. It makes a bright and tangy combination when you don't want something overly saccharine. You can use fresh or dried cranberries for this — just note that the fresh kind will add extra color and some moisture. Both result in a stunning, zest focal point for a family meal. Take the rolls out of the freezer to thaw and partially rise. Use kitchen shears or a knife to cut them into quarters, then roll them in a mixture of orange zest and sugar.
Arrange them into a bundt pan or a loaf tin; you may pick depending on your preferred vessel or final appearance. Sprinkle in the cranberries as you layer the dough balls into the dish. After it's baked, allow your bread to cool completely before topping it with a zesty glaze. Cranberry orange pull-apart bread is one of the top clever hacks to elevate frozen dinner rolls for holidays or special occasions when you want to prepare something delicious but not overly complicated.
Stuff them with buffalo chicken
From pizzas to dips, buffalo chicken is a prevalent combination. You can take your frozen dinner rolls to a new level by stuffing them with this iconic filling. Prepare the risen dinner rolls and shape them into circles — not quite flattened, but they should be thin. Follow the directions for making a creamy buffalo chicken dip, but instead of baking it, you will put it in the fridge to chill. The cold allows the mixture to set and makes it easier to work with when you're placing them into your thawed dough balls.
Now you're ready to fill the dough, which you can do with a spoon or an ice cream scoop. Place a dollop or two into the center and delicately seal the balls with water and your fingers. Then, you're ready to bake your creations. The stuffed buffalo chicken balls are an excellent dish to make for game days or sports events when you want to assemble something unexpected. The rolls are satisfying and filling thanks to the chicken, and they have a creamy and spicy taste, ideal for when you want food with a kick.
Fry the frozen dinner rolls to make donuts
Frozen dinner rolls aren't inherently sweet, but you can turn them into a fluffy, fried treat in no time. You can make donuts without going to a bakery or spending time waiting for homemade yeast dough to rise. Thaw the rolls and leave them as is to create a classic round donut, or twist them into fun shapes. Let the dough rise and soften, then carefully place the dough in the oil to fry.
Keep them in the oil until the dough turns into a golden color, about one or two minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to soak excess oil. Dunk them in sugar or powdered sugar for a minimal look that tastes incredible. However, the beauty lies in the decorations, which make a fantastic family activity. Kids can decorate their creations with icing or frosting, sprinkles, or nuts. Serve warm for the best experience. These are delightfully fluffy but have a crisp, golden outer portion for a special treat.
Turn them into calzones or pizza pockets
Pizza is easily a top comfort food for many, but you may want to put a spin on it if you're not in the mood to order out. Use store-bought dinner rolls to make calzones or pizza pockets. This hack turns unadorned dough into handheld bites that are filled with anything you want. Sauce and cheese are a delicious base, but you could include pepperoni, sausage, or dried herbs to make them more filling and savory.
Thaw the dough balls and then press them down to flatten them. Stuff them with cheese and pepperoni (or your desired ingredients), and then fold them in half. To create the calzone appearance, pinch and seal the dough. Don't overstuff them since you're working with smaller amounts of dough; you don't want everything to ooze out. Bake as directed on the frozen dinner roll packaging. These boosted doughy pockets are portable to take to a picnic or when driving to soccer practice. Dunk the finished product in marinara sauce or ranch to add more flavor to the experience.
Add eggs and bacon for a mini breakfast twist
Frozen dinner rolls can be a delightful breakfast item if you add scrambled eggs and bacon — although you can always use other additions like sausage, cheddar cheese, or whatever your heart desires. Thaw the rolls and try stuffing them with the ingredients for a fun brunch surprise. Bake them in a dish and then dig into the bite-sized breakfast; you can take them on the go for busy mornings.
This takes a bit of prep work since the add-ins need to be cooked ahead of time. Don't overcook them; let the eggs be slightly wet since they'll cook inside the rolls, too. Cut the add-ins into smaller pieces so they don't pop out of the dough. These aren't quite sandwiches but they make a tasty, savory way to start the day. The breakfast bites have a soft center and crisp exterior for balanced textures. These make a notable upgrade for standard dinner rolls when you want to put a spin on your average bacon and eggs.
Smash them and add cream cheese filling to make Danishes
While danishes tend to have a more butter-based flaky crust, you can change things up by using frozen rolls as the crusty base instead. Rather than making the dough from scratch, make the process easier on yourself by using the premade dough and filling it to create cream cheese and assorted fruit Danishes. This isn't an authentic Danish pastry by any means, but it's a hack that can turn the frozen dinner rolls into a treat to enjoy as breakfast or dessert.
Let the rolls thaw and rise. Then, shape them and smush them down so there's a divot that you'll ultimately place the filling into. Let them rise a bit more, and then mash them again. It's important to do the shaping process a couple of times, otherwise, they'll be a bit too fluffy. Use jam, frozen or fresh fruit, nuts, or even pie filling to give the pastries some added color, texture, and flavor. There are a lot of possibilities here. Danishes are an unanticipated way to give frozen dinner rolls a new purpose when you want to think outside the box.