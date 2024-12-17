The Best Pot Roasts Are Smoked. Here's Why

A perfectly smoked chuck roast starts with a good seasoning. You can keep it simple here if you'd like, since the smoking process adds a lot of flavor by itself. Salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder will create a base for any herbs or spices you add later, and leave room for the addition of bold flavors like you would use for a harissa pot roast recipe or a dish showcasing herbs and fig. Usually when smoking a chuck roast, you'll want it to reach an internal temperature of 190 degrees Fahrenheit, which can take hours. But, since you'll be slow-roasting your chuck as well, you really only need to smoke it long enough to soak up all that good flavor. Next, place the smoked meat in your roasting dish or slow cooker, surround with your favorite root vegetables, garlic, herbs, and braising liquid, and begin that magical low-and-slow cooking process.

If you've gone through the trouble of smoking your pot roast, you have to go the extra step of making homemade gravy with the juices. Once your roast is fully cooked, drain the drippings and whisk in either a roux or a cornstarch slurry until the mixture thickens. Serve the smoked roast with the tender vegetables it was cooked alongside, or make some garlicky mashed potatoes and smother it all in that rich, smoky gravy for the coziest meal.