The Beloved Starbucks Bakery Item That May Not Return This Winter

It's the most wonderful time of the year for many reasons, not the least of which include all the delectable holiday treats showcased at our favorite snack establishments. From Dunkin's exclusive holiday drinks to Costco's signature holiday candy, it's a good time of year for people who like to grab a little treat for the road. Unfortunately, we have some bad news for fans of Starbucks' popular Red Velvet Loaf Cake: You're not likely to find the offering on American menus this year.

Even though red velvet fans have been taking to internet comment boards to beg for the tasty treat's return, it's not looking good. In past years, Starbucks has released the Red Velvet Loaf Cake at the beginning of the year, but the grab-and-go cafe skipped the release in 2024 and hasn't listed it as an upcoming item in any announcements. You may have noticed that we specified "American menus" above. The silver lining is the Red Velvet Loaf Cake can still be found at certain Starbucks locations in the United Kingdom. It feels like Starbucks is more willing to experiment with its international dessert menus than they are with local ones.