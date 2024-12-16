Elevate The Rich Flavor Of Truffles With These Expert Cheese Pairings
At $4,000 per pound, truffles are the priciest fungi in the world. Not to be confused with chocolate truffles, truffles can be an acquired taste, and at such a high price point, you might not want to risk trying them out for the first time. White truffles are the most rare and expensive, but black truffles are more affordable, and you only need a little bit for the occasional splurge.
We asked Matthew Rose, Partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, for his expert opinion on pairing truffles with cheese. "Truffles are one of those polarizing foods that you either love it or you hate it," Rose told us, "so I think there are lots of good options to pairing with truffles." Truffles grow below and amongst the roots of poplar, beech, and oak trees, so their taste has a natural earthiness that works nicely with cheese.
Three varieties of truffles are generally available for purchase — Black, white, and burgundy — and each has its own flavor profile, ranging from garlicky to nutty. "A soft, tangy, bright goat's milk cheese, especially with an extra dollop of honey," Rose explains, "can really bring levity to a bite of truffles and made extra decadent with a little savory sweetness." There are many recipes with goat cheese that are often both tangy and creamy, and topping it with shaved truffle and honey, you'll enjoy a truly epicurean delight.
Truffles and fontina are a beautiful marriage
Traditionally, truffles were grown in Italy, France, and Spain, and as their popularity has increased, American-grown truffles are also available. Matthew Rose loves truffles grown in Italy "because they are the best at showing how to highlight the marvelously pungent and complex flavors found in truffles." There are many Italian cheeses you might want to try with truffles, but Rose recommends Fontina Val d'Aosta, a buttery raw-milk cow's cheese made in the Italian Alps, as a perfect match with truffles. "Fontina is subtle and earthy and fruity, and when you use that as a base for the aromatic truffles, it elevates both elements of the pairing," he said. Fontina is a favorite melting cheese for sandwiches, pasta sauces, and fontina cheese soup. But not all fontina cheeses are authentic, so when you're pairing it with truffles, go with Rose's recommendation.
There are other ways of using truffles that take advantage of their unique aroma and umami flavor, and there's no reason why you couldn't add a fine grating into the chocolate you use for dessert truffles. If your budget can't handle a whole truffle, truffle oil is an affordable option. But many truffle oils don't actually contain truffles, so check the ingredient label to make sure it isn't artificially flavored.