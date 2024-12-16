Elevate The Rich Flavor Of Truffles With These Expert Cheese Pairings

At $4,000 per pound, truffles are the priciest fungi in the world. Not to be confused with chocolate truffles, truffles can be an acquired taste, and at such a high price point, you might not want to risk trying them out for the first time. White truffles are the most rare and expensive, but black truffles are more affordable, and you only need a little bit for the occasional splurge.

We asked Matthew Rose, Partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, for his expert opinion on pairing truffles with cheese. "Truffles are one of those polarizing foods that you either love it or you hate it," Rose told us, "so I think there are lots of good options to pairing with truffles." Truffles grow below and amongst the roots of poplar, beech, and oak trees, so their taste has a natural earthiness that works nicely with cheese.

Three varieties of truffles are generally available for purchase — Black, white, and burgundy — and each has its own flavor profile, ranging from garlicky to nutty. "A soft, tangy, bright goat's milk cheese, especially with an extra dollop of honey," Rose explains, "can really bring levity to a bite of truffles and made extra decadent with a little savory sweetness." There are many recipes with goat cheese that are often both tangy and creamy, and topping it with shaved truffle and honey, you'll enjoy a truly epicurean delight.

