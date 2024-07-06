Here's What You Need To Know About American Truffles

Oh, truffles. Those darlings of the culinary world are luxurious and pungent and usually associated with places like France and Italy. But we also grow and harvest truffles in the U.S. There are thousands of truffle species out there, including plenty that are native to the U.S. And in recent decades, hundreds of orchards have sprung up to cultivate truffles on a larger scale on our side of the pond.

Of all the truffle species that are available in America, only seven are prized for their culinary value. You can find four of them in the Pacific Northwest, one East of the Rockies, and two rare species in the South and the Northeast. And more recently, farmers are also working on growing elusive white truffles here, too.

Just like their European counterparts, the intricate taste and aroma of American truffles reflect their local ecosystems: the fauna that feast on them, the climate and the weather where they grow, along with the soil and the tree roots that host them, their age, and their species. There's nothing like the taste and smell of American truffles, and that's because they don't have to travel as far to get to our plates. They're fresher, and it makes a difference. Truffles lose their smell and taste quickly due to their shelf life, which is only about a week long. And while the truffle industry has figured out ways to preserve them during transport from Europe to the U.S., experiencing that shroomy divinity directly from its natural habitat and straight to your plate is the way to go.