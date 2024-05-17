The Happy Accident That Might Have Led To The Invention Of Chocolate Truffles

Of course, this is just one theory about how chocolate truffles came to be (though it's arguably the most popular one). The other main story involves a French baker named Louis Dufour, who claimed to have come up with the concept in 1895. Searching for an innovative Christmas dessert he could sell in his shop, he rolled up ganache balls, coated them in melted chocolate, then finished them up with a layer of cocoa powder. When his family member, Antoine Dufour, moved to England in 1902, he sold the creations out of his Pestat Chocolate Shop in London. And still another legend claims that chocolate truffles were first created at a patisserie in Paris in 1850, so we may never know the whole truth for sure.

Either way, truffles, which are similar to Brazilian brigadeiros, began to take off after their birth. At first, only the wealthy in France could afford them. They were seen as a luxurious dessert, an idea which has somewhat carried over to the modern day. The first legitimate truffle recipe appeared in the 1920s book "Rigby's Reliable Candy Teacher," and it involved vanilla cream, a milk chocolate layer, and a coconut coating. Truffles have evolved quite a bit since this early recipe, but the fact has remained that a good chocolate ganache is a starting point to whip up a batch of these treats.