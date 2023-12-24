Brigadeiros Vs Truffles: What's The Difference?

Brigadeiros are different from chocolate truffles in that they do not contain actual chocolate. These confections are instead made by heating sweetened condensed milk together with cocoa powder, and usually adding butter. Once the mixture thickens, it is then rolled into a ball and coated with a variety of toppings. The reason for this technique is likely due to the candies being invented during a time when resources like fresh milk and cream were hard to come by and also difficult to keep safe for consumption. Their rich, sweet flavor is proof that even when times are hard, a little resourcefulness can create something delectable.

Meanwhile, French chocolate truffles are an item of luxury, rather than scarcity. They are made primarily from chocolate and cream. This combination creates a thick and luscious product called chocolate ganache. Once the ganache cools and becomes workable, it is then shaped into a ball and typically coated with cocoa or enrobed with even more chocolate. Truffles can also be topped with many different garnishes, and the ganache may have added flavors such as fruits, spices, or nuts. Given their reputation as an indulgent treat, it is no surprise that many truffles use high-end ingredients like fleur de sel or even gold leaf to assert an air of refinement.