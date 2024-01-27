30 Chocolate-Free Valentine's Day Desserts

Apart from the obvious association with all things love and Cupid, Valentine's Day is synonymous with chocolate. Although traditional uses of cacao among the Mayans included gifting it for marriage ceremonies, the present-day incarnation of heart-shaped chocolates can be traced to Richard Cadbury (yes, that Cadbury) in the 1800s. But while chocolatey indulgence does it for some people, there are plenty whose preferences lie elsewhere.

If you've got a chocolate-averse Valentine or simply want to experiment with novel flavors on a classically choco-centric day, you're in luck. We've collected our favorite chocolate-free Valentine's Day desserts to assist you with your choice. From decadent caramel confections to fruity tarts, frozen treats, and creamy delights, you're sure to find just the right recipe to satisfy everyone's desires. Prepare them in a two-person serving, or enjoy the leftovers to keep the loving feeling in the air for longer. Read on for our favorite alternatives to chocolate for a deliciously sweet ending to your Valentine's Day dinner.