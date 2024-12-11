Tonkatsu Vs Torikatsu Vs Tonkotsu: The Differences To Memorize

By exploring the world of food, you're not only discovering new flavors, you're also learning new terminology and even new languages. If you've ever perused a Japanese restaurant menu, you might have noticed three very similar words that can trip up even the most seasoned diner: tonkatsu, torikatsu, and tonkotsu. But once you know the difference, you'll be able to place your next order with confidence.

Tonkatsu and torikatsu are the most similar, both being schnitzel-style meat dishes made with pork or chicken, respectively. Tonkotsu is the odd one out here — despite the name being just one letter away from tonkatsu, tonkotsu is a type of ramen with a rich, creamy broth. Some menus will list it as tonkotsu ramen, which can avoid confusion, but you can also associate the O in the name with the O in broth if that helps you to remember.

All three menu items are considered to be traditional Japanese dishes, though they have been influenced by other cuisines. Tonkatsu and torikatsu are based on the French veal de côtelette de veau, while ramen (including tonkotsu) evolved from the noodle dishes served up by Chinese settlers in Yokohama.

