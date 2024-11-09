The Right Way To Serve Your Katsu Dishes, According To A Chef

It's quicker than you think to make katsu dishes. To nail the main component, you'll just need to fry your protein of choice — which is commonly crispy chicken or pork, although tofu katsu can make for a delicious dish as well. In general, breading and frying your dish shouldn't take more than half an hour, which gives you plenty of time to come up with other ingredients to serve it with.

To figure out the best way to serve your katsu dishes, we sought an expert's opinion. Lucy Seligman is a restaurant critic, food historian, writer, and the owner of Lucy's Kitchen cooking school. She's also published two cookbooks: "The Wonderful World of Osechi: Japanese New Year's Recipes" and "Easy Japanese Recipes for the Home Cook," which are both available for purchase through Kindle and on Amazon. "Any katsu dish must be served with a mound of raw green shredded cabbage (drizzle with tonkatsu sauce as well as on whatever type of katsu you are making), miso soup and lots of freshly made Japanese white rice!" Seligman said to Tasting Table.