REVIEW: Starbucks' New At-Home Coffees And Creamers Bring Festive Fun In Every Sip

'Tis the season for companies to go haywire with holiday product offerings, and of course Starbucks is no exception. Customers eagerly anticipate the annual release of Starbucks' holiday menu all year long, and for good reason — with drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and latte flavors of Chestnut Praline and Iced Sugar Cookie, what's there not to look forward to? Fortunately for those with a Starbucks craving, the company has released some new grocery available products for for holiday sippers to make their own concoctions.

Starbucks fans probably already know about the company's holiday retail items that have been around for a minute. Folks have long been decking the halls and skipping the lines with past and current products like Gingerbread coffee, a classic Holiday Blend, and White Mocha coffee creamer. As companies do, Starbucks is constantly expanding to offer interesting options for home coffee enthusiasts; the holiday line is no exception.

I recently tried three of Starbucks new at-home cold brew and creamer items: a seasonal cold brew coffee concentrate, Peppermint Mocha creamer, and a non-dairy Sugar Cookie Latte creamer. I'll give you the inside scoop on what you should know and what to expect from each. Spoiler alert: they're all pretty yummy.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.