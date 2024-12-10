Here's Why There Are Carrots In Your Canned Jalapeños

If you've ever purchased a can of pickled jalapeños and been surprised to find bright orange carrots accompanying the spicy peppers, you're not alone. While they aren't usually noted on the label or the can's image, the ingredient list will specify that carrots are included. Usually simmered in white vinegar with onions and spices, canned jalapeños mimic the classic taqueria-style pickled vegetables. The jalapeños can vary in shape, as some are left whole, while others are sliced into rounds, keeping the seeds intact, or sliced vertically with fewer seeds included.

Carrots can absorb some of the spiciness of the jalapeño peppers, which can tend to be fairly spicy on their own. The carrots also add a bit of sweetness to the pickled mix, but don't be fooled into thinking the carrots will be mildly flavored, as the carrots can be almost or just as spicy as the peppers themselves. Carrots also add color and texture to the pickled jalapeños, which is a nice touch.

Many Mexican taco shops make their own pickled jalapeño and carrot mixes which are an extremely common pairing, widely known as chiles en escabeche, as escabeche translates to marinade or pickle. These house-made pickles can even include cauliflower or radishes, depending on the taqueria, and are usually wrapped up in a plastic bag for convenience. If you haven't tried them before, pickled peppers are the missing ingredient for a perfect taco Tuesday.

