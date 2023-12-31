Pickled Peppers Are The Missing Ingredient For A Perfect Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday is a perfect day to clear out the fridge and use everything from leftover chicken and rice to strips of bacon and grilled veggies from meals past to create your own version of a street taco. But if you want to spice up those ingredients and give your taste buds a little punch in the process, you should break open a jar of pickled peppers. Pickled jalapeños aren't going to be as spicy as their fresh counterpart, but they are still going to add a briny, sour heat that will complement the other ingredients in your taco.

What you will appreciate about using pickled jalapeños in place of fresh ones is the consistency in their taste. When you are using fresh jalapeños, you are at the mercy of the variety of the pepper as well as its maturity which will greatly influence how hot they are. A fresh jalapeño can range from 2,500 heat units to 8,000 heat units on the Scoville scale. Once you find your preferred brand of pickled peppers, you will find that their taste is pretty much the same from jar to jar, making them a dependable must have for Taco Tuesday.