Pickled Jalapeños Add A Welcome Tangy Heat To Cuban Black Beans

Cuban black beans are a delicious and satisfying dish that brings a rich flavor and heartiness to any meal. They can hold their own as a side or can be added to bulk up existing meals like Cuban mojo-roasted chicken and braised ropa vieja. While these beans are perfect as is, you may be tempted to put your own spin on them when you need to impress guests or mix up your own dinner menu.

In those cases, we recommend adding pickled jalapeños to the recipe for an extra zing. Adding jalapeños to black beans is nothing new — in fact, we include them in our own recipe for Cuban black beans, but pickling the jalapeños takes this inclusion to the next level. The acidic tang that joins the party when you add the peppers to the pickling liquid is just what is needed to brighten up the earthy flavor of the black beans.

Meanwhile, the heat of the peppers themselves complements the smokiness of the beans. An extra benefit for some will be that the pickling process reduces the heat of the jalapeños, making the spice level milder and more tolerable if you or your guests have sensitive palates.