What You Might Eat For Breakfast In Switzerland
When global-paletted foodies think about Swiss dishes, classics like cheese fondue or raclette might come to mind. But Switzerland's culinary scene extends far beyond the dinner table. Breakfast looks different all around the world, and in Switzerland, a typical morning meal is a balanced, nutrient-forward showcase of regional ingredients.
But first things first, the Swiss diet consists of five daily meals: zmorge, znüni, zmittag, zvieri, and znacht. The word zmorge is a Swiss-German portmanteau of the words zu (to or at) and morgen (morning), roughly translating to "in the morning." In Switzerland, zmorge is largely about utility, typically enjoyed by 7.30 a.m. as a preamble to the morning commute. As such, the fare is simple and can be eaten quickly. Luckily, in Switzerland, znüni (the second meal of the day, meaning "at nine") comes in as a satiating mid-morning snack at 9:00 a.m. More traditional Swiss breakfast foods tend to emerge during the weekends, when folks have time to enjoy a leisurely zmorge.
Switzerland has a rich history of local agriculture, primarily potatoes, mushrooms, and dairy products like cheese, chocolate, and yogurt. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that these regional foods assume a starring role on Swiss breakfast tables. At zmorge, the potatoes come in the form of rösti potato pancakes, which are commonly served alongside a charcuterie spread of cheeses and cold cured meats.
Zopf bradied bread, müesli, and potato pancakes dominate the zmorge table
One of the best-known Swiss breakfast dishes is zopf – braided bread topped with sesame seeds and served with butter and jam. But zopf is a weekend-exclusive bread, and it can be prepared at home or purchased from bakeries only on the weekends. This is commonly paired with eggs, fried bacon, yogurt with müesli (not to be confused with granola), or Swiss croissants called gipfeli. Birchermüesli takes on a degree of importance in Switzerland, as the ultra-nutrient-dense blend of oats soaked overnight in dairy, served with fruit, honey, and nuts, was invented by Swiss physician Maximilian Oskar Bircher-Brenner in the early 1900s. Birchermüesli is commonly made with grated fresh apples. These offerings are brightened by a side of cold fruit salad and tomato slices. To drink, zmorge tables feature staples like juice, tea, coffee (did you know that all Nespresso coffee is made in Switzerland?), and maybe a glass of legendary Swiss tap water.
Many cafes in Zurich serve dedicated zmorgä menus, making this a meal to be savored both at home or in public. Breakfast sandwiches aren't a thing in Switzerland, although there's nothing stopping you stuffing some landjäger and Swiss cheese (gruyere is the most popular cheese eaten in Switzerland) into a gipfeli croissant. Landjäger is smoked Swiss beef sausage flavored with red wine, cumin, pepper, coriander, and garlic. The closest thing to a breakfast pastry you're likely to find in Switzerland is the zopf with jam, or the schoggi gipfeli, aka a chocolate-filled croissant. Ham-filled schinkengipfeli are also a popular savory variation of the croissant, although you'll more often find them served as a lunch food or snack with a drink.