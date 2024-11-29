Make A Breakfast Braid To Last You All Week With One Canned Shortcut

Braiding bread and pastries is a skill that normally takes many tries to master, but even the most unseasoned home chef can make a breakfast braid with one canned shortcut. Canned crescent rolls are the delectable, versatile pastry dough swap that's easy to work with and plentiful enough to make a breakfast braid that'll last you all week.

Canned crescent rolls come as a single rectangular sheet of dough pre-cut into triangles that you'd usually pull apart and roll up into individual rolls. However, in the case of breakfast braids, you'll keep the rectangular sheet intact, pinching the triangular cut line shut for a uniform surface. If the dough doesn't come unfolded as it should right out of the can, you can simply condense it into a ball and roll it out with a rolling pin into a thin rectangular sheet.

Place the dough on a baking sheet and add your filling ingredients down the middle of the rectangle, leaving between an inch to an inch and a half of space from the filling to the outer ends of both vertical sides of the dough. Then, make between 8 and 10 cuts from the edge of the dough to the edge of the filling. The cuts can be horizontal or diagonal, but diagonal cuts are more reminiscent of a braid. Then, simply pull the cut-out strips on either side up over the filling, pinching them together where they meet. Brush the dough with egg wash and slide it into the oven.

