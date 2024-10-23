The One Country Where All Nespresso Coffee Is Made

Switzerland is a country that can boast with many bests — the best cheese, the best chocolate, even the best tap water. And if you ask Nespresso fans, they might say Switzerland also has the best coffee in the world. That's right, the land of fondue cheese and Lindt chocolate is also home to Nestlé's headquarters, the massive company behind Nespresso (and other recognizable brands with established household names). Every single Nespresso coffee pod is made in Switzerland, so it's perhaps not a surprise that the country's coffee export has surpassed its cheese and chocolate exports.

Advertisement

Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules starting in 1986 when the company launched with two coffee machines, four coffee pods, and just five employees. Today, Nespresso owns three factories in Switzerland that together employ over 2,000 people. The biggest factory, located in Avenches, has more than 120 employees dedicated to tasting coffee in over 20 weekly tasting sessions. Over 200 cups of java per day get tasted at the center for quality control — a job surely coveted by many coffee lovers.

After the coffee passes all necessary quality checks and ends up inside the aluminum capsules, the pods are shipped from the Avenches factory (which also serves as a global distribution center) to 81 countries around the world.

Advertisement